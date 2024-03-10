Barcelona vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th March 2024

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Napoli lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in an important clash at the Montjuic on Tuesday.

Barcelona vs Napoli Preview

Napoli are currently in eighth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Neapolitan outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Torino last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in third place in the La Liga table at the moment and have also flattered to deceive over the past year. The Blaugrana edged Mallorca to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Barcelona vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive record against Napoli on the European stage and have won five out of the nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Napoli's one victory.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last five matches against Napoli in all competitions but have failed to win three of these matches.

Both Barcelona and Napoli have found the back of the net in the last five matches that have been played between the two teams, with three of these games ending with a 1-1 scoreline.

Barcelona have managed to progress to the next round of a UEFA Champions League knockout tie on 20 of the last 21 occasions where they have managed to avoid defeat away from home in the first leg.

Napoli have been eliminated on each of the last 11 occasions where they have failed to win the first leg of a European knockout tie at home.

Barcelona vs Napoli Prediction

Barcelona have managed to improve over the past month but remain severely hampered by a spate of injuries at the moment. Lamine Yamal has stepped up his side's talisman in recent weeks and will look to add to his impressive goal tally in this fixture.

Napoli have been a shadow of their formerly exhilarating selves this season and will need to put up a fight on Tuesday. Barcelona are in better form, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Napoli

Barcelona vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lamine Yamal to score - Yes