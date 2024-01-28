Barcelona vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | January 31, 2024

Barcelona and Osasuna get the ball rolling in round 20 of La Liga when they go head-to-head at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Wednesday (January 31).

Having announced that he will leave at the end of the season, Barca boss Xavi will look to begin his farewell party on a winning note. The reigning La Liga champions were left empty handed for a second game, as they fell to a humiliating 5-3 loss at home Villarreal in the league on Saturday.

That followed a 4-2 extra-time defeat at Athletic Bilbao in midweek in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

Barcelona have 13 wins and three losses in 21 league games and sit third in the points table, 11 points behind leaders Girona (55), who have played a game more.

Meanwhile, Osasuna continued their surge to the top half of the standings, coming from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against 10-man Sevilla on Sunday.

Jagoba Arrasate’s men have gone three La Liga games without defeat, winning twice, since the turn of the year. With 26 points from 21 games, Osasuna are 12th in the league table, level on points with Getafe and Alaves.

Barcelona vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 44 meetings across competitions, Barcelona lead 28-6.

Barcelona are on a six-game winning streak against Arrasate’s side and are unbeaten in eight meetings, claiming seven wins,since a 2-1 loss in July 2020.

Osasuna are winless in six away games, losing four, since a 2-0 victory at Alaves on October 1.

Barcelona have lost one of their last five La Liga games, winning thrice since December.

Barcelona vs Osasuna Prediction

Following their poor display at home Villareal, Barcelona head into the midweek tie looking to restore some pride and keep their receding title hopes alive. Xavi’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture, so expect them to continue the trend with a win.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Osasuna

Barcelona vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: First to score - Barcelona (The Blaugrana have opened the scoring in seven of their last eight games against Osasuna.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in Barca's last five outings.)