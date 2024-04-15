Barcelona vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th April 2024

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Luis Enrique's PSG lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in a crucial encounter at the Montjuic on Tuesday.

Barcelona vs PSG Preview

PSG are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 standings and have been impressive on the domestic front over the past year. The Parisian side slumped to a 3-2 defeat in the reverse fixture last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the La Liga table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. The Catalan giants edged Cadiz to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Barcelona vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a slight edge over PSG and have won five out of the last 13 matches played between the two teams in the UEFA Champions League, as opposed to PSG's four victories.

Barcelona have lost only two of their last nine matches against PSG in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League and could win both legs against the Parisians in a single tie for only the second time in their history.

After an unbeaten run of five matches at home against PSG in the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona lost their previous such game by a 4-1 margin in February 2021.

Barcelona and PSG have scored a total of 50 matches against each other in only 14 matches in European competitions.

Barcelona will be looking to qualify for the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League for the 13th time in their history.

Barcelona vs PSG Prediction

Barcelona have relied heavily on their youngsters this season and have grown in stature under Xavi over the past year. The likes of Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi have come of age this season and will look to make an impact on Tuesday.

PSG will need to overcome a slender deficit to restore parity this week before they can subdue Barcelona's technically gifted squad at the Montjuic. Barcelona have plenty of firepower in their ranks, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 PSG

Barcelona vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lamine Yamal to score - Yes