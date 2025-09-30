Barcelona vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with a match between two bonafide European giants this week as PSG lock horns with Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in a crucial encounter at Montjuic on Wednesday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Barcelona vs PSG Preview

PSG are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 standings and have been in impressive form over the past year. The Parisian outfit eased past Auxerre by a comfortable 2-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the La Liga table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Blaugrana edged Real Sociedad to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Barcelona vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a slight edge over PSG in the UEFA Champions League and have won six out of the 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to PSG's five victories.

Since a run of three victories on the trot against PSG under Luis Enrique in the 2014-15 season, Barcelona have won only two of their last six such games against the Parisians in the UEFA Champions League.

PSG have won each of their last two matches away from home against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League and secured 4-1 victories in both these games.

Barcelona have lost only one of their last 12 matches at home in the UEFA Champions League but did suffer this defeat against PSG in April last year.

PSG have won their last four matches in the UEFA Champions League and have scored 12 goals in these games.

Barcelona vs PSG Prediction

Barcelona have shown marked improvement under Hansi Flick over the past year and have a point to prove going into this game. The Blaugrana have struggled against PSG in the recent past and will need the likes of Lamine Yamal and Pedri to step up to the plate in this fixture.

PSG have become a formidable unit under Luis Enrique and will look to be at their efficient best on Wednesday. Barcelona have the home advantage, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-2 PSG

Barcelona vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

