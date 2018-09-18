Barcelona vs PSV Eindhoven: Match preview

Harsh Pillai FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 471 // 18 Sep 2018, 11:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga

With less than 24 hours to go, the Champions League is set to commence with the first game being played at the beautiful stadium of Barcelona; The Camp Nou.

The game will begin at 10.30 pm on Sony Ten 2 in India.

Players excluded for Barcelona: Thomas Vermalean, Denis Suarez, Carles Alena, Malcom, Sergi Samper(injury)

Players excluded for PSV Eindhoven: Ryan Thomas, Maximiliano Romero, Dante Rigo

If there is anyone who thinks this will turn out to be an easy game for Barcelona, let me burst the bubble for you. PSV Eindhoven are certainly not an easy team, as they have won their last two games with a combined score of 13 goals to 1.

Of course, the competition in the Dutch league is nowhere near to what the Spanish teams face, we still cannot predict how well or how bad the Dutch side might turn out to be tonight at the Camp Nou.

Lozano celebrating after scoring the winner against Germany at Russia

PSV Eindhoven possess a highly talented attacking unit and their team looks pretty balanced. They are a young side and can cause serious problems for any of the teams in their group, despite the fact that they are already considered as the least favourites to finish in the top 2.

The World Cup wonderboy Hirving Lozano is the most deadly attacker on their side, and his tremendous pace can help him go past Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique. Barcelona are clearly the favourites to win, as their record at Camp Nou is incomparable.

However, if the Catalan giants end up underestimating the boys from the Netherlands, I doubt if Barca will be able to open their points' account today.

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde

Valverde's thoughts on PSV Eindhoven:

"PSV are a young team and have every ability to give us and this group a tough game"

The Champions League promises drama and passion in abundance, and this season will certainly be even better than the previous ones. Barcelona play their first and Champions League's opening game at Camp Nou, taking on the Dutch League leaders PSV Eindhoven, while one of Premier League's top dogs, Tottenham Hotspur. face Inter Milan at the Giuseppe Meazza.