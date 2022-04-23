Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips - 24th April 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Rayo Vallecano lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona outfit at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The Madrid-based outfit edged Espanyol to a crucial 1-0 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have had their fair share of issues this season. The Catalan giants defeated Real Sociedad by a 1-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident going into this match.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 15 out of their last 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's three victories.

Barcelona have won their last seven La Liga cames against Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou and have an excellent home record against the Madrid-based outfit.

Rayo Vallecano won the reverse fixture by a 1-0 margin and could become the first newly-promoted team to win a league double over Barcelona in 24 years.

Barcelona have found the back of the net in 17 of their 18 home games against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga and will look to extend their streak this weekend.

Barcelona have lost their last two matches at the Camp Nou and have never suffered three consecutive defeats at home in all competitions.

Rayo Vallecano defeated Espanyol last week and managed to end a run of 13 matches without a victory in La Liga.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Barcelona have been a resurgent force under Xavi this year but will be hurting from their defeat against Cadiz at the Camp Nou last week. With home support hard to come by at the moment, the Blaugrana could be in for another tricky outing.

Rayo Vallecano can pack a punch on their day and stunned Barcelona at the Vallecas last year. Barcelona have improved since the turn of the year, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Barcelona to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score - Yes

