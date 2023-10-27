Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 3 key battles to look out for | La Liga 2023-24

The El Clásico is set as Barcelona will entertain the Los Blancos in La Liga this weekend on Saturday, October 28. Fans can expect an electrifying atmosphere at the stadium despite the match being held at the Olympic Stadium due to Camp Nou's ongoing renovations. This would be their official 255 match against each other, with Real Madrid edging out El Clásico with 102 wins to the Catalan team's 100 wins and 52 draws.

Barcelona are currently the only team unbeaten in La Liga. However, their record has been marred by their draws against Getafe, Mallorca, and Granada. Madrid, on the other hand, goes into the Clásico with eight wins, one draw, and only one defeat in their last 10 games.

The Blaugrana are currently trailing behind the Los Blancos by one point and will be looking to reclaim the top of the league after their clash on Saturday.

Therefore, this list will look at three key individual battles that could define the outcome of this encounter.

#3 Jude Bellingham vs. Gavi

Real Madrid CF v 1. FC Union Berlin: Group C - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

In La Liga presently, no player has outperformed the youthful England midfielder, as his all-around performance has been sensational. Concurrently, in the last few months, Bellingham has been a force to reckon with, as his numbers in the attack have also been brilliant.

His capability to employ his instincts in creating attacking opportunities and his ability to drive with the ball and produce a sensational finish in the final third has been significant.

Having netted eight goals in nine league appearances, Bellingham is a player that Barcelona's midfield and defense in totality should monitor if they intend to emerge victorious. However, monitoring his movements in and around the opponent's penalty box could prove to be complicated, as he's quick and extremely intelligent with the ball.

Nevertheless, when you think about a perfect match for Bellingham, Gavi is one of the midfielders that comes to mind, as the Spaniard is a no-nonsense midfielder, and his capacity to solidify the midfield has been remarkable in recent months. This key battle between the two youngsters is one to look out for.

#2 Ferran Torres vs. Antonio Rudiger

FC Barcelona v Real Betis - LaLiga EA Sports

In the imminent absence of Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres will most likely lead the line in attack for the Blaugrana, having netted three goals in nine league games thus far.

It can be highlighted that Torres is a brilliant finisher, as his ability to position himself in the final third is commendable. Hence, Rudiger will have to be defensively alert and robust if he hopes to keep the Spaniard under wraps.

However, when you talk about energetic and instinctive defenders, Rudiger fits the bill perfectly. If he can keep Torres under control, Barcelona's attacking threat could witness a significant decline.

#1 Vinicius Junior vs. Joao Cancelo

Vinicius is set to face Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports

One player who will be needed on the left wing to constantly trouble Barcelona's defense in this encounter is Vinicius Junior, given the massive attacking threat that he possesses. As a left-winger, Vinicius is skilled and dangerous with the ball in the attack, as he could also make those quick runs and slot the ball in the back of the net within a flash.

Thankfully, with Joao Cancelo at right back, Vinicius could struggle, given the wealth of experience of the Portuguese defender and his defensive intuition as well. However, it's important to note that Cancelo is notoriously known for overlapping. Hence, if he intends to get the better of Vinicius, he has to be very cautious defensively.