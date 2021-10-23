Barcelona vs Real Madrid - Combined XI of the El Clasico | La Liga 2021-22

All eyes will be on the Camp Nou on Sunday when Barcelona host Real Madrid in La Liga in the 247th El Clasico. Although the two sides have had contrasting starts to their 2021-22 campaigns in the league, form goes out the window in this rivalry.

There are no favourites either, given the unpredictable nature of this historic fixture. Real Madrid, currently in second place in the La Liga table with a game in hand, are unbeaten in their last four games against their arch-rivals. They have beaten the Blaugrana in each of their last three meetings.

Madrid will look to make it four in a row for the first time since 1965, although Los Blancos haven't won consecutive games at Camp Nou in more than five decades. Meanwhile, the pressure is on Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman. He has been walking a tight rope, as his team's results have been patchy and performances disappointing.

With no Lionel Messi to save their beacon anymore, the Blaugrana have been left to grind it out themselves. Suffice to say, they have struggled to do so.

Languishing in eighth place with just four wins and 15 points from eight games, another setback on Sunday could see Koeman get the sack. But as mentioned before, you can never predicy what this fixture possibly has in store, so regardless of the clubs' standings, we're in for some fun.

Ahead of the mouth-watering kick-off, let's see how Barcelona and Real Madrid would stack up in a hypothetical combined XI: (Formation: 3-4-3)

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Courtois has kept two clean sheets in the El Clasico, both coming in the 2019-20 season.

From being mocked as the worst signing to being hailed as one of the best in the game, Thibaut Courtois has turned things around spectacularly at Madrid.

He has kept 35 clean sheets in 72 league games in the last two seasons. Courtois won the Zamora Trophy (for most clean sheets in a La Liga season) during Real Madrid's title-winning 2019-20 campaign.

In the current campaign, the Belgian has gone about his business as usual, ranking eighth for saves made in the division, with 24 in eight games.

He is known for his excellent positional sense, composure and ability to excel in one-on-one situations. Courtois will have to bring his shot-stopping skills to the fore on Sunday as he seeks a third Clasico clean sheet.

