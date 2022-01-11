Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | Spanish Super Cup 2022

The Spanish Super Cup kicks off with a massive fixture in Riyadh this weekend as Barcelona take on Real Madrid in El Clasico on Wednesday. The two Spanish giants have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Barcelona are in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The Catalans have improved under Xavi in recent weeks but were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Granada over the weekend.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. Los Blancos thrashed Valencia by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have a slight edge over Barcelona and have won 99 out of 247 matches played between the two teams. Barcelona have managed 96 victories against Real Madrid and will look to cut the deficit on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two La Liga sides took place in October last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Real Madrid. Barcelona were outplayed on the day and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Barcelona form guide: D-W-W-D-W

Real Madrid form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Team News

Barcelona have a few injury concerns

Barcelona

Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong have recovered from their injuries but Sergi Roberto and Eric Garcia remain ruled out of this fixture. Pedri and Ferran Torres will travel with the squad but their participation in the match remains doubtful.

Injured: Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia

Doubtful: Pedri, Ferran Torres, Martin Braithwaite, Ansu Fati

Suspended: None

Real Madrid have an excellent squad

Real Madrid

Gareth Bale is the only injury concern for Real Madrid at the moment and will not be included in the squad. Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema are in excellent form and will lead the line against Barcelona.

Injured: Gareth Bale

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Dani Alves; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi; Memphis Depay, Ez Abde, Ousmane Dembele

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Prediction

Barcelona have shown flashes of their potential under Xavi but are yet to become a clinical force in the final third. With Pedri and Ferran Torres in the side this week, the Catalans could pose a bigger threat in the Spanish Super Cup.

Real Madrid are in impeccable form at the moment and have been Spain's best team this season. Los Blancos have excellent players at their disposal and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Barcelona 2-3 Real Madrid

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi