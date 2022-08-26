Barcelona vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th August 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Real Valladolid lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in an important clash at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid Preview

Real Valladolid are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and are struggling in the top flight. The away side did well to hold Sevilla to a 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The Catalan giants eased past Real Sociedad by a 4-1 margin in their previous league game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a predictably impressive record against Real Valladolid and have won 20 out of the 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Valladolid's two victories.

Barcelona have won 14 of their last 15 matches against Real Valladolid in La Liga, with their previous defeat against the team coming in 2014.

Barcelona have won their last eight matches against Real Valladolid a the Camp Nou and have scored an impressive 27 goals in these matches.

Barcelona have failed to find the back of the net in their last two La Liga matches at the Camp Nou and could equal their longest goalless run at home in the competition.

Real Valladolid are winless in their last 11 away games in La Liga - their longest such streak on the road in the competition since 2018.

Alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona have attempted the most shots from high turnovers in La Liga but are yet to score a goal from such a situation so far this season.

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Barcelona have grown in stature under Xavi but have plenty of work to do in the coming weeks. The likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha have shown flashes of their brilliance so far and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Real Valladolid can pack a punch on their day but will need a miracle to trouble the hosts on Sunday. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 4-1 Real Valladolid

Barcelona vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

