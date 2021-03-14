Barcelona vs SD Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona are back in action in La Liga this weekend as they lock horns with SD Huesca in an important fixture at the Camp Nou on Monday. The Catalan giants have been impressive in recent weeks and are the favourites to win this game.

SD Huesca have endured a difficult campaign so far and find themselves rooted to the bottom of the league standings. The away side has struggled to cope with the demands of La Liga and will need to be at its best to avoid relegation in the coming months.

Barcelona have effectively recovered from a slow start to their league campaign and are giving Atletico Madrid a run for their money at the moment. The Blaugrana eased past Osasuna last weekend and will want a similar result in this match.

Barcelona vs SD Huesca Head-to-Head

Barcelona have an excellent record against SD Huesca and have won four out of five games played between the two teams. SD Huesca have never defeated Barcelona in an official fixture and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Barcelona. Frenkie de Jong scored the winning goal on the day and will play an important role in this fixture.

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-D-W

SD Huesca form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-L-L

Barcelona vs SD Huesca Team News

Barcelona have a few injury concerns

Barcelona

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo seems to have overcome his niggles and is back in contention for this fixture. Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto are yet to recover from their injuries, however, and are unlikely to be risked in this match.

Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati are recuperating from long-term injuries and remain sidelined against SD Huesca this weekend. Barcelona have been successful with their 3-5-2 formation and are unlikely to make changes to their system for this match.

Injured: Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati

Doubtful: Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto

Suspended: None

Huesca need to win this game

SD Huesca

Gaston Silva is injured and will be unable to play a part against Barcelona this weekend. Sandro Ramirez, Luisinho, and Pedro Mosquera are carrying knocks at the moment and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Gaston Silva

Doubtful: Sandro Ramirez, Luisinho, Pedro Mosquera

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs SD Huesca Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza; Jordi Alba, Sergino Dest, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi

SD Huesca Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alvaro Fernandez; Pablo Insua, Dimitrios Siovas, Jorge Pulido; Javi Galan, Pablo Maffeo, Mikel Rico, Jaime Seoane, David Ferreiro; Dani Escriche, Rafa Mir

Barcelona vs SD Huesca Prediction

Barcelona have been a resurgent force under Ronald Koeman in recent weeks and have flourished under their Dutch manager's innovative tactical system. The Catalan giants are still in contention to win the La Liga title and will need to maintain their winning streak this month.

SD Huesca, on the other hand, are likely to face an intense relegation battle in the coming weeks and will have to play out of their skins at the Camp Nou. Barcelona have better players in their ranks and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-0 SD Huesca

