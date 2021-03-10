5 of Lionel Messi’s best teammates at Argentina

Lionel Messi will likely go down as the greatest player to have ever played the game. The generational prodigy from Argentina has achieved milestones that are unlikely to ever be surpassed at Barcelona but his international career has been one of heartbreaking near-misses.

Argentina have always had excellent players in their ranks but have been unable to find a fluid combination of stars that can take the team to the pinnacle of the sport. Lionel Messi has played in a World Cup final and three Copa America finals with Argentina but has failed to win an official trophy with his country.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni is looking forward to seeing a fit and happy Lionel Messi in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil next month.#Footballhttps://t.co/gpifiMoGIc — News18 Sports (@News18Sports) March 3, 2021

Lionel Messi is yet to win a major trophy with Argentina

Lionel Messi's well-documented disappointments with his national team should not overshadow the fact that the Barcelona talisman has produced some sensational performances for the Albicelestes. With a tally of 71 goals, Lionel Messi remains Argentina's most prolific goalscorer of all time and has dragged his team across the finish line on several occasions.

Argentina have been blessed with some exceptional players over the years and many of these stars have complemented Lionel Messi to good effect on the pitch. Here is a list of players who have played alongside the modern-day legend and have made a name for themselves in Argentina's rich footballing folklore

#5 Sergio Romero

Sergio Romero has been impressive for Argentina

Argentina have always been known for their attacking flair and the team's defensive performances often slip under the radar. Given the sheer abundance of creative talent that exists within the squad, it comes as no surprise that Sergio Romero remains one of the most underrated players to have emerged from the South American country.

Sergio Romero's club career has been a series of unfortunate lows but his misfortune has not prevented him from pulling off memorable performances for Argentina. The Manchester United shot-stopper played a pivotal role in Argentina's 2014 World Cup campaign and was one of his side's most important players alongside Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano.

Romero has played 76 games with Lionel Messi for Argentina and his understated performances have often spared the Albicelestes' blushes over the years. The shot-stopper remains an important member and the squad and will likely play a part in the 2022 World Cup.

#4 Javier Zanetti

Zanetti was a great leader

Javier Zanetti is arguably one of the greatest defenders Argentina have ever produced. The former Inter Milan full-back had a long international career and played alongside generations of exceptional players with Argentina.

Zanetti was an active member of the Argentina side when Lionel Messi made his international debut in 2005. The full-back was an important member of the side and his leadership abilities had a positive impact on the young Lionel Messi.

Javier Zanetti was controversially excluded from the Argentina squad for both the 2006 and the 2010 World Cup. The legendary defender's international career may have been disrupted by a series of managerial decisions but his legacy left an indelible imprint on Argentina's new generation.

