Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid: Player Ratings as Benzema and Suarez exchange blows in intriguing derby draw | La Liga 2020-21

The La Liga title race had yet another twist in store for viewers early today as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid played out a thrilling 1-1 draw at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. Both teams created several chances in a hard-fought encounter that could have massive ramifications in the context of the title race.

Atletico Madrid dominated much of the game in their own backyard but were unable to put the game to bed despite a good performance. Real Madrid made their neighbours pay with a late goal but the draw has now given arch-rivals Barcelona a path to redemption as we approach the business end of the season.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid drop points in intense derby

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid exchanged jabs in the opening stages of the game but did not find it easy to create clear-cut chances. Atletico Madrid finally drew first blood after 15 minutes as Luis Suarez latched on to Marcos Llorente's pass and slotted an excellent finish past Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid dominated the ball after the opening goal but were lacking a final pass against Atletico Madrid. The hosts survived a penalty call at the stroke of half-time and finished the first half with a narrow lead.

Atletico Madrid were at their feisty best

Real Madrid were taken aback by Atletico Madrid's aggressive approach in the second half as Los Colchoneros created several chances and nearly doubled their lead on a couple of occasions. Yannick Carrasco and Marcos Llorente were the rioters-in-chief and could have killed the game off before the hour-mark.

Real Madrid seemed to pick up the pace after the hour-mark, however, as a series of substitutions handed Los Blancos the impetus. Karim Benzema had an excellent chance to level the scores for Real Madrid but was denied by some excellent work by Jan Oblak.

The French striker refused to be denied, however, and some excellent link-up play with Casemiro gave Karim Benzema his late equaliser. Both teams took a few potshots towards the end of the game but were unable to find a winner.

Atletico Madrid Player Ratings

Atletico Madrid put in a robust performance

Jan Oblak - 8/10

Jan Oblak had precious little to do in the first half but stepped up against Real Madrid as the game progressed. The Atletico Madrid shot-stopper made a stunning double save against Karim Benzema and was not at fault for the Frenchman's late goal.

Felipe - 7/10

Felipe was assured on the ball and thwarted Real Madrid on a number of occasions. The defender was confident against Karim Benzema and kept the striker for most of the game.

Stefan Savic - 7/10

Stefan Savic was a key component of Atletico Madrid's defensive lines and his physicality was an excellent asset against Real Madrid. Savic made a few important interventions and had a good game.

Mario Hermoso - 7/10

Mario Hermoso was a solid presence on the left and made several blocks towards the end of the game. The defender stayed in his own half for most of the game and repelled several Real Madrid attacks.

Atletico Madrid have welcomed 29 teams to the Wanda Metropolitano in Spanish domestic competitions.



Kieran Trippier - 7.5/10

Kieran Trippier was a formidable opponent in the first half and harried Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy off the ball. The English full-back was exceptional on the flanks and had a positive outing.

Koke - 7/10

Koke played at his inspirational best against Real Madrid and was the beating heart of his side. The Atletico Madrid midfielder led his side's press from the front and had an excellent game.

Thomas Lemar - 6.5/10

Thomas Lemar served as an excellent outlet for the home side and threatened Real Madrid with his counter-attacking runs. The Frenchman also created a fair share of chances for Atletico Madrid in the second half.

Yannick Carrasco - 7/10

Yannick Carrasco tormented Real Madrid with his pace on the counter and got the better of Lucas Vazquez on several occasions. The Belgian winger could have scored a couple of goals in the second half but was unable to finish his chances.

Luis Suárez has now scored as many career goals against Real Madrid (12) as he has against Norwich.



Marcos Llorente - 7.5/10

Marcos Llorente was the link between the midfield and the attack for Atletico Madrid and bagged an excellent assist for the opening goal. Llorente was also involved in a series of forward forays in the second half and had a good game.

Angel Correa - 7/10

Angel Correa was positive with his runs throughout the game and caused Real Madrid's defence their fair share of problems. The Argentine attacker showed a commendable understanding of Luis Suarez's game and is proving to be an excellent asset.

Luis Suarez - 7.5/10

Luis Suarez seems to love playing against Real Madrid and scored the opener for the hosts with an exquisite finish. The Uruguayan also had a few delightful touches of the ball and was a constant menace.

Substitutes

Atletico Madrid conceded a late goal

Saul Niguez - 6.5/10

Saul Niguez was brought on in the second half to add an element of control to Atletico Madrid's game. The Spaniard often found himself in advanced positions on the pitch and gave a good account of his abilities.

Geoffrey Kondogbia - 6/10

Geoffrey Kondogbia was a late substitute and his unfortunate touch fortuitously played a part in Real Madrid's late goal.

Joao Felix - 6/10

Joao Felix replaced Angel Correa in the second half and posed a threat to Real Madrid on the counter.

