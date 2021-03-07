Twitter reacts as Barcelona's presidential race heats up

After a year-long wait and a series of delays, FC Barcelona's presidential elections are finally underway in the Catalan city. The Blaugrana have slipped into a state of financial and sporting decay over the past few years and these elections represent a landmark event in Barcelona's history.

With Josep Maria Bartomeu's arrested dominating the headlines in recent weeks, the elections have seen a fair share of fiery debates and discussions. Touted as one of the most important events in Barcelona's modern history, these elections can potentially make or break the future of the Catalan club.

Laporta, Font, and Freixa contest Barcelona's presidential elections

Barcelona are in desperate need of an administrative transformation at the moment and this weekend's elections will have a massive impact on the future of one of the biggest clubs in Europe. Barcelona's illustrious democratic history has been put to the test under a series of poor administrators in recent years and the club's dismal state makes these elections the most monumental in recent history.

Joan Laporta, Victor Font, and Toni Freixa are currently battling for the prestigious post and have engaged in a series of debates over the past few weeks. Barcelona have some of the most passionate fans on the planet and Twitterati certainly had plenty to say about the candidates contesting the elections.

Barcelona are a club owned by their registered members and players of the first team have also been given a right to vote. Several big names in Barcelona also showed up today to cast their votes in one of the most important elections in the club's history.

Lionel Messi was arguably the biggest name at the elections and cast his vote for the very first time. The Barcelona captain has had his problems with Bartomeu and the management at the club and will likely play a pivotal role in the next president's future.

Joan Laporta shares an excellent relationship with Lionel Messi and has expressed his confidence in the legendary Argentine's relationship with Barcelona.

"I don't see Messi in a shirt that isn't Barca's. The story between him and the club is so beautiful that the incoming president is obliged to make sure it continues. I don't see him playing for any other club. I see him in the Barca shirt."

Victor Font poses the biggest threat to Laporta's impending presidency at the moment but does have his fair share of detractors at Barcelona. Font has a detailed plan and sporting structure in place but his heavy reliance on big names like Xavi Hernandez is yet to win over the club's members.

Barcelona's transitional season faces its most critical juncture this week with the club's finances and Lionel Messi's future hanging in the balance. The Blaugrana's recent achievements on the football field have fostered a sense of optimism that have made this week's historic elections a profoundly positive series of events.

