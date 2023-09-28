Barcelona vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th September 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Sevilla lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in an important clash at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Friday.

Barcelona vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Andalusian outfit thrashed Almeria by a comprehensive 5-1 scoreline last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past week. The Blaugrana were held to a 2-2 draw by Mallorca in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Barcelona vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good recent record against Sevilla and have won 41 out of the last 63 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sevilla's 10 victories.

After securing clean sheets in consecutive matches in all competitions, Barcelona have conceded four goals in their last two matches and have dropped two points in the process.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-1 scoreline at the hands of Girona in La Liga last month.

Robert Lewandowski has found the back of the net in five of his last six matches for Barcelona in all competitions and has bagged three assists in La Liga so far this season.

Sevilla's 5-1 victory against Almeria was their largest margin of victory in all competitions since a 5-0 victory against Linares Deportivo in their first match of the year.

Barcelona vs Sevilla Prediction

Barcelona have stuttered in their title defence over the past week and will need to bounce back in what is set to be a crucial fixture. The likes of Joao Felix and Gavi have been impressive in recent weeks and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Sevilla have been a resurgent force this season and will look to make the most of their purple patch. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Sevilla

Barcelona vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Joao Felix to score - Yes