Barcelona vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips - 3rd April 2022

Barcelona play Sevilla on Sunday
Abhinav Anand
ANALYST
Modified Apr 01, 2022 12:35 AM IST
Preview

Barcelona are set to play Sevilla at Camp Nou on Sunday for their next La Liga fixture.

Barcelona come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid in their most recent game. A brace from Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and goals from Uruguayan centre-back Ronald Araujo and attacker Ferran Torres sealed the deal for Xavi's Barcelona.

Sevilla, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Imanol Alguacil's Real Sociedad in La Liga. Sevilla failed to register a shot on target, compared to Real Sociedad's two.

Barcelona vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • In 44 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Barcelona hold the clear advantage. They have won 29 games.
  • Sevilla have won five games, while the other 10 have ended in draws.
  • Dutch attacker Memphis Depay has scored 10 league goals this season, but it is January signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who has become the club's lead striker. The 32-year old has already scored seven league goals.
  • French winger Ousmane Dembele could leave Barcelona this summer, but he has been in stunning form of late. The 24-year old has registered nine assists this season.
  • For Sevilla, striker Rafa Mir has been the top goalscorer in La Liga, having scored eight goals. Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic has registered three assists.

Barcelona vs Sevilla Prediction

Barcelona were seemingly swimming in problems until recently, but the arrival of Xavi has acted as a balm throughout the club. The legendary midfielder has steadied the ship exceedingly well, and Barcelona have produced some stunning performances already under his management. Of course, the 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid is comfortably Barcelona's best performance under Xavi.

January saw Barcelona sign three attackers, and all three have proven to be worth the money. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traore and Ferran Torres have all impressed to varying degrees. Combine that with the wealth of young talent that Barcelona possess, in the form of Gavi, Pedri, Ansu Fati and Ronald Araujo means that the club look secure, all of a sudden.

They are currently 3rd in the league, 12 points behind league leaders Real Madrid, who have played a game more. One can only imagine where Barcelona would have been had Xavi been at the helm for a longer period of time.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league, three points ahead of Barcelona, who have a game in hand. Manager Julen Lopetegui has attracted attention from Manchester United in recent months, while the club boasts talents like Jules Kounde and Rafa Mir.

Barcelona to win.

Prediction: Barcelona 1-0 Sevilla

Barcelona vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Barcelona

Tip 2: goals over / under 2 goals: under 2 goals

Tip 3: Barcelona to keep a clean sheet: Yes

Edited by Abhinav Anand
