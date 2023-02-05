Barcelona vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th February 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sevilla lock horns with Xavi's impressive Barcelona side in an important clash at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Barcelona vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The Andalusian outfit thrashed Elche by a 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form on the domestic front. The Catalan giants edged Real Betis to a crucial 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Barcelona vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive recent record against Sevilla and have won 40 of the last 62 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sevilla's 10 victories.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 14 against Sevilla in La Liga, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in 2015.

Sevilla are winless in their last 19 games away from home in La Liga, with their previous such victory in the competition coming in December 2002.

Barcelona have 50 points from their 19 games so far this season - the Catalans won the league title in four of the five previous occasions in which they had a similar tally at this stage of the season.

Barcelona have found the back of the net in each of their last 18 matches in La Liga - their best run under Xavi and their best run in the competition since 2021.

Barcelona vs Sevilla Prediction

Barcelona have an excellent squad at their disposal and have come into their own on the domestic front under Xavi. The likes of Pedri and Frenkie de Jong have been pulling the strings for the Catalans this season and will look to be at their creative best this weekend.

Sevilla have endured a shockingly poor season but have shown flashes of a resurgence since the turn of the year. Barcelona are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Sevilla

Barcelona vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

