Barcelona vs Valencia - 5 forwards that could decide the match | Copa del Rey 2018/2019 final

Messi would be leading the Barcelona charge in the Copa del Rey final

The 117th edition of the Copa del Rey final would take place on Saturday, May 25 2019 and would see Valencia and Barcelona battle it out for glory at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

The fixture offers an opportunity for Barcelona to win the domestic double for the second consecutive season, while for Valencia, victory would see them lay their hands on a trophy for the first time since 2008 when they triumphed in this same competition.

A host of wonderful players would be on display in the match and while Barcelona might be overwhelming favorites to triumph in the clash, Valencia also have a couple of players who could decide the tie in their side's favor.

In this piece, we shall be taking a look at five forwards who could decide the outcome of the 2019 Copa del Rey final.

#5 Malcom

Malcom could take his shot at glory

A rather surprising inclusion given that the Brazilian has hardly made a mark at the Nou Camp since completing his transfer from Bordeaux last summer. However, it is pertinent to note that of the four goals the 22-year-old has scored this season, two came from this very competition.

Given that Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out through injury and Philippe Coutinho only recently returned to training, the coast could be clear for Malcom to be handed a rare start in an important fixture.

The presence of more dangerous and marquee players in the Barcelona squad such as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez means that the Valencia defenders would have their attention focused on the pair, giving Malcom the freedom to harm them.

Malcom arrived Barcelona as one of the most sought after young players owing to his displays with Bordeaux. But so far, he has yet to truly spark at the Camp Nou. The Copa del Rey final offers an excellent opportunity for him to showcase his abilities and this is an opportunity he could grab with both hands.

1 / 5 NEXT