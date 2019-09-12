Barcelona vs Valencia: Match prediction and more | LaLiga 2019/2020

Ume Elvis FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 17 // 12 Sep 2019, 20:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona v Valencia - Spanish Copa del Rey Final

Barcelona will host Valencia in the marquee clash of matchday 4 in LaLiga, with the Catalans seeking revenge for their Copa del Rey final loss to their visitors in May.

Both sides have posted exactly similar results thus far in the season, posting one draw, victory and loss from three matches, garnering four points in the process, although Barcelona occupy 8th spot on the log by virtue of their superior goal difference while Valencia are placed further below in 13th.

This would be the 64th meeting between the two teams and given their standings as two of the bigger clubs in Spain, they would be seeking to pick up the victory to push them up the table.

How will the sides line up?

So far this season, coach Ernesto Valverde has stuck with Barcelona's tested and trusted 4-3-3 formation, and he is highly likely to stick with it once more.

Marcelino had deployed a flat-block 4-4-2 with Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo leading the line, but the 54-year-old was shockingly dismissed from his position late on Wednesday evening after a reported falling out with Valencia owner Peter Lim, and it is yet to be seen how his replacement Alberto Celades will line his team up.

Both Barcelona and Valencia will be in midweek action in the Champions League, but given the importance of all three points in this fixture, it is highly unlikely that neither coach would be resting any player and would field their strongest XI.

Barcelona have only Samuel Umtiti as the new injury concern while Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are doubts for the game.

On the part of Alberto Celades, he has a relatively full squad to pick from, with Carlos Soler and Cristiano Piccini being the only injury concerns.

Verdict

It is no hidden secret that Barcelona are a much weaker side when Lionel Messi is not in the team, as they lack the cutting edge and fear factor which the Argentine international offers and the fact that they have struggled horribly this season in his absence serves as an indicator of this.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old faces a race against time to be fit for this clash, but even in his presence, Valencia have always proved a tough nut for the Blaugrana to crack.

Los Che managed to defeat the record Copa del Rey winners 2-1 in the final last May, while each of their two LaLiga clashes have ended in stalemates.

One thing that is however guaranteed is lots of goals, with the last 13 clashes between the pair producing a whopping 42 goals.

Good value can be backed in goals being scored at both ends, although Barcelona's patchy form and the likely absence of Lionel Messi means a victory for the home side could be far fetched.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-2 Valencia