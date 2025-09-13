Barcelona vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Valencia lock horns with Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.
Barcelona vs Valencia Preview
Valencia are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past Getafe by a 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Barcelona, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive in recent months. The Blaugrana were held to a 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.
Barcelona vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Barcelona have a good recent record against Valencia and have won 35 out of the last 64 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Valencia's 12 victories.
- Barcelona have not lost any of their last 10 matches against Valencia in La Liga, with their second-best such run against Los Che in the history of the competition.
- Valencia have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 21 matches away from home against Barcelona in La Liga and have conceded a total of 60 goals in these games.
- Barcelona won their previous game at home against Valencia by a 7-1 margin in La Liga - their biggest margin of victory against them in the history of the competition.
- Barcelona have won nine of their last 11 home games in La Liga.
Barcelona vs Valencia Prediction
Barcelona have grown in stature under Hansi Flick and have a point to prove going into this game. The Catalans were underwhelming against Rayo Vallecano and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend.
Valencia can pack a punch on their day but have struggled against Barcelona in the recent past. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Valencia
Barcelona vs Valencia Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes