Barcelona vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Valencia take on Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in a crucial encounter at the Montuic on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Barcelona vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The away side stunned Real Sociedad with a 1-0 victory last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent in recent weeks. The Blaugrana secured an exhilarating 5-4 victory against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Barcelona vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good recent record against Valencia and have won 33 out of the last 62 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Valencia's 12 victories.

Valencia have played out draws in 46 of their 179 matches against Barcelona in La Liga - their highest number of draws against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

After a run of only two victories in seven matches against Valencia in La Liga, Barcelona have won seven of their last eight such games in the competition.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 20 matches at home against Valencia in La Liga, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in April 2016.

Barcelona are winless in their last four matches in La Liga.

Barcelona vs Valencia Prediction

Barcelona are in the middle of a rut in La Liga and have virtually played themselves out of the title race this season. The Blaugrana pulled off a brilliant comeback against Benfica in their previous game and will need to improve their domestic form in the coming weeks.

Valencia have struggled this season but have shown signs of a resurgence over the past month. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 4-1 Valencia

Barcelona vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

