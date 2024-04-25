Barcelona vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th April 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Valencia lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in an important clash at the Montjuic on Saturday.

Barcelona vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent this season. Los Che slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Betis in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Catalans suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Real Madrid last week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Barcelona vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive recent record against Valencia and have won 31 out of the last 60 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Valencia's 12 victories.

Barcelona have lost each of their last two matches in all competitions and have conceded a total of seven goals in these two games.

Barcelona have found the back of the net in each of their last eight matches in all competitions and have scored a total of 15 goals during this period.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Valencia in all competitions, with their previous defeat against Los Che coming by a 2-0 scoreline in January 2020.

Barcelona were on an unbeaten run of 10 matches in La Liga before their 3-2 defeat against Real Madrid in El Clasico last week.

Valencia are unbeaten in three of their last four games in La Liga.

Barcelona vs Valencia Prediction

Barcelona have grown in stature under Xavi over the past year but are likely to endure a trophyless season. The likes of Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi have cemented their places in the first team and will be intent on proving their mettle this weekend.

Valencia can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Barcelona are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Valencia

Barcelona vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes