Barcelona vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2023

Barcelona will host Valencia at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday in another round of the Spanish La Liga campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a stellar league campaign and are now going full steam ahead in pursuit of their first La Liga title since the 2018-19 campaign. They were beaten 1-0 by newly-promoted Almeria in their last league outing but returned to winning ways on Thursday with a 1-0 win over rivals Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

Barcelona sit atop the league table with 59 points from 23 games. They are seven points clear at the top and will aim to widen that gap this Sunday.

Valencia have had a largely difficult campaign, prompting the dismissal of manager Gennaro Gattuso mere months after his appointment. They returned to winning ways in the league last weekend with a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad, picking up all three points after an Igor Zubeldia own goal in the first half.

The visitors sit 18th in the league table with 23 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this weekend.

Barcelona vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 58 meetings between Barcelona and Valencia. The hosts have won 30 games while the visitors have won 12 times. There have been 16 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Barcelona are one of two teams in La Liga this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Valencia have picked up just six points on the road in the league this season. Only Almeria and Elche (3) have picked up fewer.

Xavi's men have the best defensive record in the Spanish top half this season with a goal concession tally of just eight.

Barcelona vs Valencia Prediction

Barcelona's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They are unbeaten in their last seven games at the Spotify Camp Nou and will look forward to Sunday's game.

Valencia returned to winning ways last weekend after losing their previous six outings. They have struggled for results on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Valencia

Barcelona vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Barcelona

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last seven matches)

