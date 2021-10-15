Barcelona vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona are back in action with another La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Valencia at the Camp Nou on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove in this match.

Valencia are in eighth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have improved after a slow start to the season. Los Che were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Cadiz earlier this month and will need to step up this weekend.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have struggled in recent weeks and suffered consecutive defeats before the international break. The Catalan giants are in a lowly ninth place in the league table and cannot afford a debacle on Sunday.

Barcelona vs Valencia Head-to-Head

Barcelona have a good record against Valencia and have won 27 out of 55 matches played between the two teams. Valencia have managed 12 victories against Barcelona and can trouble their opponents on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Barcelona. Valencia were impressive on the day and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: L-W-D-D-W

Valencia form guide in La Liga: D-D-L-L-W

Barcelona vs Valencia Team News

Barcelona need to win this game

Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Aguero have made progress with their recoveries but might not be risked in this fixture. Ansu Fati has completed his recovery, however, and should be able to start this match.

Ronald Araujo picked up an injury during the international break and is unavailable for selection. Pedri and Martin Braithwaite are also injured and have been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Pedri, Martin Braithwaite, Ronald Araujo

Doubtful: Ousmane Dembele, Sergio Aguero

Suspended: None

Valencia have a point to prove this weekend

Valencia

Cristiano Piccini is carrying a knock at the moment and might not feature in this game. Omar Alderete picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Cadiz and is suspended this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Cristiano Piccini

Suspended: Omar Alderete

Barcelona vs Valencia Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi; Philippe Coutinho, Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jasper Cillessen; Gabriel Paulista, Mouctar Diakhaby, Toni Lato, Thierry Correia; Hugo Guillamon, Daniel Wass, Hugo Duro, Carlos Soler; Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez

Barcelona vs Valencia Prediction

Barcelona have endured a difficult year under Ronald Koeman so far and cannot afford another poor run of results this match. The Catalans have plenty of talent in their squad and will need to make the most of their potential this weekend.

Also Read

Valencia also have a few issues to solve and will need to play out of their skins at the Camp Nou on Sunday. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Valencia

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi