Barcelona vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd May 2022

Barcelona will end their 2021-22 La Liga campaign with a home game against Villarreal on Sunday.

Their second place in the league was confirmed last week after Atletico Madrid played out a 1-1 draw against Sevilla. The game is now just a mere formality for the Blaugrana, who played out a dour goalless draw against Getafe last time around.

However, this game is an important one for Villarreal, as they need a win to confirm their spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers. They fell to a 2-1 loss to Real Sociedad last time around and will look to return to winning ways against the Blaugrana.

Barcelona vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 48th meeting between the two teams, with most of the games coming in La Liga. Barcelona have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals, recording 29 wins. Villarreal have eight wins against the Blaugrana, while ten games have ended in draws.

Villarreal are winless against the Blaugrana since 2008, and the hosts are on a five-game winning streak at the moment.

Barcelona have scored at least two goals in their last 11 home games against Villarreal across competitions.

Only Real Madrid (53) have scored more goals from open play than the Blaugrana this season (52). If the champions play out a goalless draw in their final game of the season, Barcelona could overtake them.

Barcelona vs Villarreal Prediction

Barcelona had a disappointing game against Getafe last time around, recording just one shot on target. Securing a win is no longer a priority for the club, though, and with a lengthy injury list at the moment, manager Xavi will likely field a young starting XI.

Villarreal, meanwhile, have scored eight goals in their last three away league games, so they should be able to capitalise on a weakened Blaugrana team. While Villarreal have not been able to beat Barcelona in over 14 years, they could take all three points from this game, as the stakes are higher for them.

Prediction: Barcelona 1-2 Villarreal.

Barcelona vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 yellow cards - Over 1.5.

