Barcelona: Weekly wages and salary of first-team stars revealed

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9.59K   //    15 Aug 2018, 11:43 IST

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga
Messi is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world

The Catalan giants are one of the most famous clubs in world football and it is no surprise that some of its players are paid a huge salary. Lionel Messi is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world right now.

The Argentine international signed a new contract in 2017 which put him amongst the world’s best-paid players. Barcelona have signed some new players this summer and sold some prominent names as well.

The departure of players like Andres Iniesta, Paulinho, Andre Gomes, and Yerry Mina have reduced their wage bill, which allowed them to sign Malcom, Clément Lenglet, Arthur, and Arturo Vidal. 

Stats courtesy: www.sillyseason.com.

On that note, let’s take a look at the weekly wages of Barcelona first team stars:

#23 Sergi Samper, £10,000/week

FC Barcelona v Chapecoense - Joan Gamper Trophy
FC Barcelona v Chapecoense - Joan Gamper Trophy

A product of Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy, Samper made his first-team debut for Barcelona in a UEFA Champions League game against APOEL in 2014. Despite all his promising abilities, the 23-year-old failed to break into the first-team and was loaned out during the last two seasons. Primarily a defensive midfielder, Samper has made only one La Liga appearances for the Catalan giants in his career. 

#22 Marlon Santos, £20,000/week

Barcelona signed the Brazilian on loan in 2016 and after an impressive loan spell, Barcelona made move permanent. Primarily a centre-back, Marlon has made two appearances for the Catalan giants so far. He was loaned out to Nice last season and made 23 Ligue 1 appearances for the French club. The 22-year-old is expected to leave on a loan once again this summer. 

#21 Thomas Vermaelen, £55,000/week

The former Arsenal star moved to Barcelona in 2014 and has played only 25 La Liga so far. The Belgium international has struggled with injuries and form throughout his Barcelona career and spent most of his time on the sidelines. The 32-year-old was loaned out to AS Roma but never got back to best. With the arrival of Clément Lenglet, his opportunities will be further limited this season. 

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Luis Suarez Lionel Messi Ernesto Valverde
Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
