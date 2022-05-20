Barcelona weighing up the prospect of signing 24-year-old Ligue 1 defender - Reports

Barcelona are weighing up the prospect of signing Caio Henrique from AS Monaco, reports English journalist Nathan Gissing.

The Catalans are looking to sign a new left-back this summer with Jordi Alba in his 30s now and Alejandro Balde not fully settled with the senior team just yet.

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso has also been linked, but the Spanish giants are waiting for the Blues' final asking price, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The La Liga club has now set their sights on Henrique, who's made big strides since joining Monaco from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

After struggling to make a mark in the Spanish capital, he moved to the Stade Louis II where the 24-year-old has grown from strength to strength.

This season, he's struck twice and made 13 assists from 48 games in all competitions, garnering attention from some of Europe's big guns.

Nathan Gissing @Nathan_Gissing



2 English clubs and 1 Italian side are also interested, with Caio’s current preference is to play in the Premier League. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Likely to cost €25-30m. #ASMonaco Barcelona have many options on the list for left-back and one is AS Monaco’s Caio Henrique.2 English clubs and 1 Italian side are also interested, with Caio’s current preference is to play in the Premier League. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Likely to cost €25-30m. Barcelona have many options on the list for left-back and one is AS Monaco’s Caio Henrique. 2 English clubs and 1 Italian side are also interested, with Caio’s current preference is to play in the Premier League. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Likely to cost €25-30m.🇧🇷 #ASMonaco https://t.co/Llw6mKUFtp

A move to Barcelona would represent another step forward in his relatively young career.

He offers a more attacking threat as compared to Alonso while also being the better defender, which might convince the Blaugrana to go after him.

However, Henrique's value could be a stumbling block in reaching a deal, as the Monegasques are likely to demand anywhere between €25 million and €30 million for the Brazilian.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Caio Henrique scoops the ball over to Kevin Volland who sweeps it home



Beautiful! What an assist that is 🤤Caio Henrique scoops the ball over to Kevin Volland who sweeps it homeBeautiful! What an assist that is 🤤Caio Henrique scoops the ball over to Kevin Volland who sweeps it home 👏Beautiful! https://t.co/nQLjU94ghv

Given their poor financial conditions right now, Barcelona could struggle to meet those figures, and instead rope in Alonso, who's valued at only £13.50 million.

Gissing reported that Henrique is also wanted by two English clubs and one Italian side, although he prefers to play in the Premier League.

Barcelona looking to close out their season on a high

It's been a miserable campaign for Barcelona on all fronts, but managed to salvage some pride by securing a runners-up finish in La Liga.

The Catalans are unbeaten in their last four games, winning thrice, and will look to draw the curtains on a positive note.

They play Villarreal at home on Sunday in the season's final matchday - a tough game against Unai Emery's talented side that are fighting to secure Europa Conference League football.

