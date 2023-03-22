Barcelona will look to sign Atletico Madrid star next summer for €9m subject to FFP reguations - Reports

According to reports, Barcelona are eyeing Atletico Madrid star Yannick Ferreira Carrasco for a potential transfer next summer. The move will be subject to Financial Fair Play regulations, as per Reshad Rahman. The Catalan club's interest in the Belgian winger dates back to the winter market, when negotiations for Memphis Depay occurred.

The Blaugrana's are said to be willing to offer €9-10 million for Carrasco. The player is reportedly keen on the move, with his current contract with Atletico Madrid expiring in 2024. Carrasco is believed to be disappointed with the Rojiblanca entity, which allegedly failed to deliver on promised contract renewal figures.

Carrasco's football profile and character are said to be well-liked by Barcelona. The Belgian international plays on the left, an area where Xavi's team has had difficulty creating danger, with Ansu Fati yet to find his best form. When Barcelona sealed the transfer of Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid, the former was supposed to sign a purchase option for Carrasco at around €9 million, which was the amount left for the Madrid club to amortize from the signing of the winger.

However, the purchase option remained unsigned, with Atletico reportedly asking for almost double the agreed amount at the last minute. Eventually, the 29-year-old's transfer to Spotify Camp Nou could not materialize, but the Belgian international hopes the move will come to fruition in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Barca's pursuit of Carrasco depends on their financial fair play situation, which needs to be resolved first. They will likely need to sell some of their attacking players and make other departures to make room for Carrasco's salary. If they can do so, they will go for Carrasco but only offer the initially agreed-upon amount of €9-10 million.

If Atletico Madrid reject Barcelona's offer, the Catalan club will consider other alternatives. Carrasco could accelerate his contract and become a free agent in 2024, unless Atletico offers him a renewal offer that meets his expectations.

Spanish treasury clear Barcelona of allegations that payments to ex-referee official influenced on-field decisions

According to a BR Football report, an investigation into Barcelona's payment scandal found no evidence that the club's €7.5 million payments to the former vice-president of Spanish referees influenced on-pitch decisions.

However, the report highlighted the lack of explanation and official documentation for the millions of euros sent to the business interests of Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, which could suggest that the payments were for illegal services.

Barca have been charged with corruption and faced criticism after the club was revealed to have made regular payments to the match officials for nearly two decades.

