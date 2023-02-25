Barcelona willing to part ways with player they consider a problem for €70m - Reports

La Liga giants Barcelona are ready to part with star winger Ansu Fati in order to salvage their economic situation. According to Catalan outlet Nacional, the 20-year-old has been deemed a 'problem' at the club and a departure in the upcoming summer seems likely.

The Blaugrana are in the midst of one of their worst financial struggles, with a massive wage bill. With their departure from the Europa League following the loss to Manchester United and manager Xavi Hernandez's intention to improve the squad, it is clear that the management has to take some drastic decisions to improve their situation.

In this regard, the most likely candidate to leave Barcelona is Fati. With the winger's agent Jorge Mendes negotiating a deal with a yearly wage of €12 million for a player whose performances have not been up to the mark this season, a move away from Camp Nou could be on the cards.

The heir to Lionel Messi's number 10, Fati has also regularly struggled with injuries. He has suffered yet another setback in training recently with his knee.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona MEDICAL NEWS | Ansu Fati suffered a left knee contusion during this afternoon’s training session. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. MEDICAL NEWS | Ansu Fati suffered a left knee contusion during this afternoon’s training session. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. https://t.co/EvGv2QyDCW

The report also adds that Barcelona are confident of the interest around the player. Jorge Mendes has reportedly received calls inquiring about the player from the Premier League, and the Catalan outfit are confident of getting around €70 million for the player.

President Joan Laporta is willing to take the risk of losing such a brilliant talent as he believes Fati could lose his value if he stays. The team are interested in using that money to pursue Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Fati's departure, combined with the arrival of Silva, will have a great positive effect on the team's wage bill.

Xavi looks at the positives as Manchester United knock Barcelona out of Europe

Xavi insists that the team has shown improvement despite the tough loss.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has chosen to look at the positive side after the Blaugrana were sent crashing out of the Europa League by Manchester United. Speaking after the game, he conveyed his belief that the team has played better football this season.

He said:

"We have been much better than last season."

"We came up against Bayern [Munich], Inter and Man Utd this time. These are big, powerful sides, but we were not good enough. We have improved, but it wasn't enough. We will try again. We will be self-critical and try to be more competitive and look to improve in Europe."

