Barcelona willing to sell 28-year-old forward if they receive offers of more than €20 million - Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly open to the prospect of selling Netherlands forward Memphis Depay this summer.

As per Sport, the Catalan giants are willing to listen to offers in excess of €20 million for the former Manchester United player.

Memphis Depay joined Barcelona on a free transfer last summer after the expiration of his contract with Lyon. The forward opted to take a lower salary to reduce the financial burden on the La Liga giants due to the club's dire financial situation.

Depay enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign, scoring eight goals in his first 15 La Liga appearances. However, a combination of injuries and the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres during the January transfer window resulted in him falling down the pecking order at Camp Nou.

He ended the season with 13 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions. The club have reportedly informed the Dutchman's agents that despite Xavi being happy with his performances and considering him a part of his plans, his playing time could be reduced further if they sign their top transfer targets.

Furthermore, the 28-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract. Barcelona will therefore be keen to cash in on Depay this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

The striker will also be keen to be a regular starter next season to give himself the chance to be in top form ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year. A move away from Camp Nou could thus make sense for both parties.

A return to the Premier League could be on the cards for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay rose to prominence during his time with PSV, where he developed into one of the most promising young talents in Europe. He joined Manchester United in the summer of 2015 for £25 million and was given the famous number seven shirt. The Dutchman, however, struggled to cope with the speed and physicality of the Premier League.

He scored just seven goals in 53 appearances for the Red Devils before joining Lyon in January 2017. The 28-year-old was able to resurrect his career during his time with the French club and earned a move to Barcelona in 2021.

With his Barca future on the line, Depay could be open to moving back to the Premier League as he will have a point to prove after his torrid time with Manchester United.

As per Teamtalk, Arsenal are interested in signing the forward. The Gunners are eager to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left the club by mutual consent in January, and Alexandre Lacazette, who will leave the club for Ligue 1 side Lille on July 1 after the expiration of his contract.

Mikel Arteta's side have signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, but lack cover or competition for the Brazilian. Memphis Depay could add some experience and goals to their attack.

