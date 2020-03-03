Barcelona willing to offer £60 million-plus two players for Luis Suarez replacement, a summer overhaul planned at the Camp Nou and more: Barcelona Transfer News Roundup, 3rd March 2020

Lautaro Martinez is expected to join Barcelona in the summer.

Hello all and welcome to Sportskeeda's Barcelona transfer news and gossip roundup for the day. A drubbing at the hand of arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Clasico last week has forced the club hierarchy to rethink their transfer strategy and the rumours have already started coming in for the summer targets.

In today's edition, we bring to you the latest updates on their pursuit of Lautaro Martinez, the plans to build a squad around Lionel Messi and more.

Barcelona to offer £60 million-plus two players for Inter's Martinez

FC Barcelona v FC Internazionale: Group F - UEFA Champions League

SPORT reports that Blaugrana a bumper offer for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, who is said to be one of their top targets for the summer transfer window.

According to the report, the Catalan giants are willing to offer a cash plus player deal for the Argentine forward. Interestingly, along with the reported sum of £60 million, they are also said to be willing to let go of not one but two first-team players.

The two players understood to be part of the transaction is midfielder Arturo Vidal, a long-term Inter target, and out of favour right-back Nelson Semedo.

Martinez has a clause in his agreement that allows him to leave Inter in the summer between July 1 and July 15 if a club makes a payment of £97 million upfront and Barca think they can tempt the Italian club by offering Vidal and Semedo all the while reducing the cash to be paid.

Barca want four quality signings in the summer to build a squad around Messi

Barcelona have become too reliant on Messi

According to SPORT, the Blaugrana are in for a busy transfer window in the summer with a host of signings planned to strengthen their squad. Ideally, the club is on the lookout for four signings which includes - two defenders and two wide-operating players, one on either flank. They are open to buying a midfielder if their finances permit.

The interest in these signings stems from the fact that recently, their performances in the LaLiga have taken a hit and their dependency on their captain Lionel Messi continues to increase.

The top targets include a centre-back, a right-back and players on the wing, a place that Neymar can fill, though a deal seems unlikely. It is understood that signing a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez will take precedence over everything else.

Barcelona planning a swoop for highly-rated Valencia midfielder Torres

Valencia CF v Lille OSC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona are planning a swoop for highly-rated Valencia midfielder Ferran Torres, as per Mundo Deportivo.

The 20-year-old's contract with Los Che expires in the summer of 2021 and as per reports, he has rejected two renewal offers from his current employers and it is unlikely that he will agree to an extension now.

The Blaugrana attempted to sign the midfielder as a teenager three years ago when he was available for just £7 million, but the player turned their offer down for continuing his development at the Mestalla.

One thing that will work in the Catalans' favour is that he is represented by the Leaderbrock Sports Agency, who also handle Pedri, the young attacking midfielder currently at Las Palmas who will join the club on July 1 after a deal was agreed for his services last September.

