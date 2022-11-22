Barcelona Women vs Bayern Munich Women Prediction and Betting Tips | November 24, 2022 

Barcelona and Bayern Munich will battle for three points in a UEFA Women's Champions League matchday three clash on Thursday (November 24).

The hosts are coming off an 8-0 bashing of Alaves in the Spanish Women's league at the weekend. Claudia Pina scored a brace and provided two assists to guide the Blaugrana to a comfortable win.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, also ran riot, winning 7-0 against Duisburg in the Women's DFB Pokal. Carolin Simon and Linda Dallmann scored braces in the rout.

Thursday's clash will be a battle for outright control at the summit of Group D. Barcelona and Bayern Munich are tied at the summit, having accrued maximum points from two games. Rosengard and Benfica are the two other teams in the group.

Barcelona Women vs Bayern Munich Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third competitive meeting between the two teams. They squared off in the semifinal of the Champions League in 2019, where Barcelona won both legs by a solitary goal.

Barcelona have won all 11 competitive games this season.

Bayern have won 10 of their last 11 games across competitions, including the last four.

Bayern's last ten games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Barcelona have scored over two goals in 11 competitive games this season.

Barcelona Women vs Bayern Munich Women Prediction

Barcelona's rampant start to the season has seen them win all 11 games they've played, scoring 50 goals and conceding just three.

The Blaugrana are looking to go one better than their runners-up finish last season, and their emphatic start is evidence of their ability to go all the way in the continent.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, are no pushovers and have been in fine form of their own. However, the difference in quality between the two teams means Barcelona are likely to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Barcelona Women 3-1 Bayern Munich Women

Barcelona Women vs Bayern Munich Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 3.5 goals

Tip 4 - Barcelona to score 2+ goals

