Barcelona Women vs Lyon Women prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2023-24

Barcelona and Lyon trade tackles in the UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday (May 25). The game will take place at the San Mames Stadium.

Barcelona are coming off an 8-0 thrashing of Real Sociedad in the Copa de la Reina final last weekend. Ona Batlle, Graham and Mariona Caldentey scored braces to guide their side to a 10th cup title.

Lyon, meanwhile, saw off PSG 2-1 in the final of the Division 1 Feminine playoff. Delphine Cascarino and Kadidiatou Diani scored first-half goals for Les Fenottes, while Tabitha Chawinga halved the deficit in the 73rd minute.

Barcelona overcame a 1-0 first-leg deficit at home to Chelsea in the semifinal first leg by claiming a 2-0 win in London to progress with a 2-1 aggregate win. Lyon, meanwhile saw off PSG with a 5-3 aggregate win.

Barcelona Women vs Lyon Women Head-to-Head

The two sides will meet in the Champions League final for the third time. Lyon claimed a 4-1 win in 2019 and triumphed 3-1 in 2022.

Barcelona Women form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Lyon Women form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Barcelona Women vs Lyon Women Team News

Barcelona

Mapi Leon is ruled out with a meniscus injury.

Injury: Mapi Leon

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Lyon Women

Eugenie Le Sommer, Sara Dabritz and Griedge Mbock Bathy are unavailable. Ada Hegerberg has returned to the field after two months out.

Injuries: Eugenie Le Sommer, Sara Dabritz, Griedge Mbock Bathy

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Barcelona Women vs Lyon Women Predicted XIs

Barcelona Women (3-5-2): Cata Coli (GK); Ingrid Engen, Irene Paredes, Ona Batlle; Fridolina Rolfo, Patricia Guijarro, Keira Walsh, Aitana Bonmati, Lucy Bronze; Salma Paralluelo, Graham

Lyon Women (4-3-3): Christian Endler (GK); Sema Bacha, Wendie Renard, Vanessa Gilles, Ellie Carpenter; Danielle van de Donk, Damaris Wienke, Lindsey Horan; Delphine Cascarino, Daelle Dumornay, Kadidiatou Diani

Barcelona Women vs Lyon Women Prediction

Barcelona are competing in their fourth successive UEFA Women's Champions League final and will aim to win their third title. Jonathan Giraldez's side have had an almost immaculate campaign, with just one loss in 45 games across competitions, winning 42.

Lyon, for their part, are the most successful side in the competition and are aiming to win a record-extending ninth title. Their record against Barcelona will be a source of confidence despite being the underdogs on paper.

Barcelona are aiming to win a second treble, though, so expect them to complete the feat with a narrow win and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Barcelona 1-0 Lyon