Barcelona Women vs Rosengard Women prediction and betting tips | December 21, 2022 

Barcelona will welcome Rosengard to the Camp Nou on matchday six of the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday (December 21).

The hosts are coming off an exhilarating 6-2 win at Benfica last week. Five players got on the scoresheet for the visitors, and Ana Secia scored an own goal, as the Blaugrana left Portugal with all three points.

Rosengard, meanwhile, were on the end of a 4-0 hammering by Bayern Munich at home. Georgia Stanway scored and provided an assist, while Tainara, Sydney Lohmann and Julia Landenberger also found the back of the net in the rout.

The defeat left the Swedes rooted to the bottom of Group D, and they're yet to register their first points of the campaign. Barcelona, meanwhile, sit in first spot, level on 12 points with second-placed Bayern Munich.

Barcelona Women vs Rosengard Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams. Barcelona have won all three previous clashes with an aggregate victory of 7-1.

Their most recent clash in October saw the Blaugrana run out 4-1 victors.

Barcelona's last 16 games across competitions have produced at least three goals, with 11 games producing at least four.

Rosengard have lost all five UEFA Women's Champions League games this season.

Barcelona have scored at least twice in their last nine home games across competitions.

Barcelona Women vs Rosengard Women Prediction

Barcelona have already secured qualification for the knockouts but would guarantee top spot with a victory here.

The Spanish champions are in fine form and are the overwhelming favourites to emerge victorious. Rosengard, meanwhile, have nothing left to play for this season and are likely to avoid losing by a huge margin.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. The Blaugrana should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Barcelona Women 5-0 Rosengard Women

Barcelona Women vs Rosengard Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona to win

Tip 2 - Over 3.5 goals

Tip 3 - Handicap (0:2) - Barcelona to win

Tip 4 - Barcelona to win both halves

