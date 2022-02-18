Barcelona not worried about rumors linking star to Chelsea: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly unphased by rumors linking teenage sensation Gavi with a move to Premier League giants Chelsea this summer. The club are confident the Spaniard will stay at Camp Nou and continue his development with the Catalan giants.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barca have entered the final stages of contract negotiations with Gavi. The 17-year-old's current contract with the club has a €50 million release clause, which has caught the attention of Chelsea. The Blues are believed to be interested in signing the teenager.

Gavi, however, is believed to be close to signing a deal with Barca which will see his release clause increase substantially. It will drive away all potential suitors from snapping him up in the near future.

Gavi rose through the youth ranks at Nou Camp before making his debut for the club this season. The midfielder immediately became a regular starter for Xavi Hernandez's side. He has made 29 appearances and scored two goals in all competitions for the Catalan giants this season.

The 17-year-old's impressive performances for the Nou Camp outfit resulted in him receiving a call-up to the Spanish national team in September 2021. He became Spain's youngest player when he made his debut against Italy in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League. Gavi helped Spain reach the finals of the competition.

Along with the likes of Pedri, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, and Ansu Fati, Gavi is seen as the future of Barcelona. The club reportedly consider him as a player around whom the La Liga giants can build a squad for the future.

Chelsea are believed to be interested in signing Gavi. Jorginho and N'Golo Kante have entered their thirties and will therefore approach the latter stages of their careers in the coming years. The Blues are therefore keen to sign long-term replacements for the duo. Barca are, however, unlikely to entertain offers from any clubs for Gavi.

Barcelona are not even worried with Chelsea rumours as he only wants to stay. New contract talks at final stages, €50m release clause will be removed.

Barcelona must give importance to the Europa League this season

Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - Copa Del Rey

Xavi's men finished third in Group E of the Champions League this season behind Bayern Munich and second-placed Benfica. The Catalan giants were therefore demoted to the Europa League.

Xavi Hernandez's side played out a 1-1 draw with Napoli in the first leg of their round of 32 clash with the Italian side in the Europa League on Thursday. Piotr Zielinski gave Napoli the lead in the 29th minute before Ferran Torres converted a penalty early in the second half to equalize for the Catalans.

The Catalan giants will be eager to claim a victory away at Napoli on February 25 and progress to the round of 16 of the Europa League. Barcelona possess a young squad and will therefore be keen to win a trophy this season to allow their young talents to taste success at the club.

Feels weird Barcelona on a UEL night.

The club currently sit in fourth place in the La Liga table and were knocked out of the Copa del Rey in the round of 16 stage by Athletic Bilbao. The Europa League is therefore Barcelona's best chance to win a trophy this season.

