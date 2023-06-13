Barcelona worried top summer target might snub move following successful season at current club - Reports

Barcelona are wary of the chances of Ilkay Gundogan joining them this summer after his recent success with Manchester City, according to Barca Universal.

The German international captained his team to a historic Champions League success over Inter Milan last week, their first European crown in the club's history.

A second-half strike from Gündoğan's midfield partner, Rodri, was enough to secure a narrow 1-0 victory for the Cityzens at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey.

The Champions League success meant that City ended the 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a historic treble, making them the second Premier League club to do so.

The 32-year-old has a few weeks left on his current contract with Manchester City, which is expected to expire on the first of July.

As such, there are fears in Barcelona camp that City's treble-winning campaign could lead the player to extend his stay at the Etihad.

Barcelona have been among the leading clubs gunning for Gundogan's signature, with the Blaugrana even offering a three-year contract to the German international.

Xavi Hernandez's side are reportedly keen on strengthening their midfield this summer and have identified Gundogan as a top priority.

However, the chances of getting the 32-year-old midfield star now seem to be diminishing as the days go by. What happens next depends on whether he wants to renew his contract with City beyond the just concluded season.

Other clubs reportedly in the race to sign Gundogan this summer include Arsenal and a couple of Saudi Arabian teams who are keen on tempting the midfielder with mouthwatering deals.

Gundogan ended the 2022-23 football campaign with a combined total of 11 goals and six assists across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's City side.

The player is expected to make a decision on his future in the coming days, as his current contract will expire on the 1st of July.

Xavi Hernandez hints that players find it hard to turn down a move to Barcelona

The Spanish tactician has made a huge claim that players find it very difficult to turn down a chance to play for Barcelona, especially since he took charge of the club.

Recall that Xavi has played a key role in bringing in a couple of top players into his team, after having several conversations with them during the negotiation stage.

Amid reports linking Manchester City star Gundogan to Camp Nou this summer, Xavi again reiterated the pull that Barca has in terms of attracting the best of players.

Speaking during an interview with Mundo Derpotivo, he said:

"Look, the only thing I can share is that any footballer we are going to sign and that we have the chance to talk to wants to come,” he said.

He continued:

“They all want to come to Barça. All. I have not seen any player tell us: ‘No, I prefer to go to another club’. None.

"Since I’ve been at Barcelona and I’ve talked to a lot of footballers, as soon as I’ve called them and talked to them or met them, the feeling is that they say: ‘How wonderful that Barca is coming.’”

