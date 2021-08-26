Barnsley vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Birmingham City take a trip to the Oakwell Ground Stadium to face Barnsley on Saturday.

The visitors will be looking to get one over their hosts after falling to defeats both home and away in this fixture last season.

Barnsley failed to return to winning ways last Saturday as they were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Queens Park Rangers.

The Tykes bottled a two-goal lead in the final 14 minutes of the game as Ilias Chair and Charlie Austin scored to hand QPR a share of the spoils.

Newly appointed manager Markus Schopp has now guided Barnsley to just one win from their five outings this season. They have also crashed out of the EFL Cup following a penalty shootout defeat against Bolton Wanderers.

Barnsley are currently 13th in the EFL Championship standings, two points and five places behind Saturday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Birmingham City suffered a second-round exit from the EFL Cup last time out after falling to a 2-0 defeat against Fulham.

Jay Stansfield and Antonee Robinson scored in either half to send the Cottagers into the third round of the domestic cup competition.

This followed a 5-0 league victory against Luton Town at the Kenilworth Road Stadium last Saturday.

Lee Bowyer’s men have picked up two wins and one draw from their four league outings and will be looking to strengthen their position in the standings.

Barnsley vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head

With 39 wins from their 85 meetings, Birmingham City have the upper hand in the history of this fixture. Barnsley have picked up 26 wins, while 20 games have ended in draws.

Barnsley Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-D

Birmingham City Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-L

Barnsley vs Birmingham City Team News

Barnsley

The hosts remain without the services of Mads Juel Andersen, Aaron Iseka Leya, Obbi Oulare and Carlton Morris, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Mads Juel Andersen, Aaron Iseka Leya, Obbi Oulare, Carlton Morris

Suspended: None

Birmingham City

Birmingham City head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bradley Collins, Toby Sibbick, Michal Helik, Liam Kitching, Callum Brittain, Callum Styles, Romal Palmer, Ben Williams, Clark Oduor, Cauley Woodrow, Dominik Frieser

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Matija Sarkic; Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean, George Friend; Maxime Colin, Gary Gardner, Ryan Woods, Jérémie Bela, Tahith Chong; Lukas Jutkiewicz, Scott Hogan

Barnsley vs Birmingham City Prediction

After opening their season with two straight victories, Birmingham City appear to have fallen off the pace in recent weeks.

We predict Barnsley will cancel the efforts of the Blues and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Barnsley 1-1 Birmingham City

