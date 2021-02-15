Barnsley vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Barnsley are set to play host to Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday at Oakwell for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Barnsley come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Thomas Frank's Brentford yesterday at the Brentford Community Stadium. Goals from forward Conor Chaplin and striker Carlton Morris ensured victory for Valerien Ismael's Barnsley.

Blackburn Rovers, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Alex Neil's Preston North End on Saturday at Ewood Park. First-half goals from Republic of Ireland international Greg Cunningham and Scottish centre-back Liam Lindsay sealed the deal for Preston North End. Striker Adam Armstrong scored the consolation goal for Blackburn Rovers.

Barnsley vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Blackburn Rovers hold a slight advantage. They have won five games, lost three and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Blackburn Rovers beating Barnsley 2-1. Goals from former Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong and attacker Sam Gallagher sealed the deal for Blackburn Rovers. Midfielder Romal Palmer scored the sole goal for Barnsley.

Barnsley form guide in the EFL Championship: W-D-D-L-L

Blackburn Rovers form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-W-W-D

Barnsley vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Barnsley

Barnsley will be without left-back Ben Williams, defender Liam Kitching and Finnish centre-back Aapo Halme. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Valerien Ismael is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Liam Kitching, Aapo Halme, Ben Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers

Meanwhile, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray will be unable to call upon the services of German midfielder Lewis Holtby, centre-back Derrick Williams and defender Scott Wharton, while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Bradley Johnson, Spanish centre-back Daniel Ayala, German midfielder Tom Trybull and young midfielder Joe Rankin-Costello.

Injured: Lewis Holtby, Scott Wharton, Derrick Williams

Doubtful: Joe Rankin-Costello, Tom Trybull, Bradley Johnson, Daniel Ayala

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Brad Collins, Tony Sibbick, Michal Helik, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Romal Palmer, Alex Mowatt, Callum Styles, Daryl Dike, Carlton Morris, Conor Chaplin

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski, Ryan Nyambe, Darragh Lenihan, Jarrad Branthwaite, Barry Douglas, Lewis Travis, Jacob Davenport, Sam Gallagher, Bradley Dack, Joe Rothwell, Adam Armstrong

Barnsley vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Barnsley are currently 12th in the league table, and have been one of the better sides in the Championship this season. After a poor run of form their win over Brentford would have been a boost of confidence, as Valerien Ismael's side continue to impress with their performances this season.

Blackburn Rovers, on the other hand, are 9th in the league, but are on the same points as Barnsley. Adam Armstrong has led the line well for them, scoring 18 goals in the league so far.

Barnsley have a talented squad and should be able to edge past Blackburn Rovers.

Prediction: Barnsley 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

