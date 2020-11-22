Barnsley vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2020-21

Barnsley are set to host Brentford at Oakwell on Tuesday in an EFL Championship fixture.

Barnsley come into this game following a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday at Oakwell.

Goals from young midfielder Callum Styles and striker Cauley Woodrow late in the second half were enough to ensure the victory for Valerien Ismael's men, with Barnsley scoring from both their shots on target.

Brentford, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday at the Adams Park.

Despite fielding a strong side including attacker Bryan Mbeumo, in-form striker Ivan Toney and Sergi Canos, Thomas Frank's Brentford were unable to find the net against a resolute Wycombe Wanderers side.

Barnsley vs Brentford Head-to-Head

In seven head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Barnsley have won three games, lost two and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other in July of this year, with Barnsley beating Brentford 2-1. Midfielder Callum Styles and Kenya international Clarke Oduor scored the goals which sealed the victory for the Reds.

Barnsley form guide in the Championship: W-W-L-W-W

Brentford form guide in the Championship: D-W-D-D-D

Barnsley vs Brentford Team News

Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael will be unable to call upon the services of German midfielder Mike-Steven Bahre and Welsh left-back Ben Williams, who are both out due to injuries.

Injured: Ben Williams, Mike-Steven Bahre

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Brentford will be without young midfielder Shandon Baptiste, Danish right-back Mads Roerslev Rasmussen and midfielder Christian Norgaard, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Christian Norgaard, Shandon Baptiste

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Brentford Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jack Walton, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Matty James, Alex Mowatt, Callum Styles, Dominik Frieser, Cauley Woodrow, Conor Chaplin

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrik Dalsgaard, Pontus Jansson, Mads Bech Sorensen, Rico Henry, Saman Ghoddos, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

Barnsley vs Brentford Prediction

Barnsley barely survived in the Championship last season, with their last-gasp win against Brentford ensuring their safety. Manager Gerhard Struber has since departed for New York Red Bulls, with former Wolfsburg manager Valerien Ismael appointed as the new manager. They are in good form coming into this game, having won four of their last five games.

Brentford, on the other hand, are still recovering from the loss of star attackers Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma to the Premier League. Ivan Toney has proven to be a shrewd acquisition, but their current form has left much to be desired.

Barnsley must be confident after their win against Nottingham Forest. Brentford have a good squad, but a draw seems to be on the horizon.

Prediction: Barnsley 1-1 Brentford

