10 highest-paid football players in the world (2020-21)

Football is a rich sport. Some of the richest athletes in the world like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are footballers.

Big football clubs in Europe are willing to offer huge wages to top players, and social media also plays a key role in increasing these players' net worth. With big brand deals as well as sponsored social media posts, footballers tend to build their empires during their playing careers and expand them when they tend to slow down on the field.

However, coronavirus has affected the sports industry adversely, and there have been ramifications to the earnings of various people across the world.

Despite that, top players continue to earn top dollar from their clubs as well as from their endorsements. We look at the 10 highest-paid football players in the world.

#10 David de Gea - Manchester United | $27 million

David de Gea has been a fine servant for Manchester United

One of the best goalkeepers of the modern generation, David de Gea ranks tenth in this list of the 10 highest-paid footballers in the world.

A graduate of the Atletico Madrid youth academy, de Gea moved to Manchester United in 2011 for £19 million. After a slow start to his Red Devils career, the Spain international established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper at the club, producing consistently excellent performances.

Arguably the best player for Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure, the 30-year old's stock has dropped in recent months after some poor games. With Dean Henderson lurking, de Gea will have to be at his very best to keep the no.1 jersey.

#9 Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich | $28 million

Robert Lewandowski won the treble with Bayern Munich last season

The best striker in world football right now and perhaps the best free transfer of all-time, Robert Lewandowski is Bayern Munich's talismanic presence.

An incredible goalscorer during his time with Borussia Dortmund, Lewandowski turned heads when he decided to join arch-rivals Bayern Munich on a free transfer in 2014. Since then he has won 15 trophies at the club, including the treble last season.

The 32-year old scored 55 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions last season. He is only the second-player to win the treble while being top goalscorer in all three competitions, after Johan Cruyff.

#8 Gareth Bale - Tottenham Hotspur | $29 million

Gareth Bale in Tottenham Hotspur colours

While Gareth Bale's stint at Real Madrid might not have gone according to plan in the latter stages, there is no denying his influence in Los Blancos' successes.

After a stellar season with Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid decided to break the bank and pay a world-record fee of £85 million in 2013. The Wales international would form a dangerous attacking trident with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, as Real Madrid stormed to three consecutive Champions League titles.

The 31-year old did not enjoy the best of relationships with manager Zinedine Zidane, and a result was barely used last season. Bale has now returned to his beloved Tottenham Hotspur on loan, where he has enjoyed a bright start.

