Inter Milan vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Inter Milan are set to play hosts to Torino at San Siro on Sunday in their next Serie A game.

Inter Milan come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Atalanta before the international break at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.

Argentina international Lautaro Martinez's strike for Inter Milan was cancelled out by a goal from Russian attacker Aleksei Miranchuk for Atalanta.

Torino, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against 10-man Crotone two weeks ago at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Crotone had defender Sebastiano Luperto sent off late in the second half, with Torino unable to take advantage of the numerical superiority.

Inter Milan vs Torino Head-to-Head

In 22 previous encounters between the two sides, Inter Milan hold the clear advantage. They have won 11 games, lost four and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other in July of this year, with Inter Milan beating Torino 3-1. Goals from former Manchester United full-back Ashley Young, veteran centre-back Diego Godin and striker Lautaro Martinez ensured victory for Antonio Conte's Inter Milan. Torino's star striker Andrea Belotti scored the consolation goal.

Advertisement

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: D-L-W-D-D

Torino form guide in Serie A: L-D-L-W-D

Inter Milan vs Torino Team News

Inter Milan have a few issues to deal with. Manager Antonio Conte will be unable to call upon the services of Italian midfielder Stefano Sensi and Uruguay international Matias Vecino, who are both injured.

Veteran left-back Aleksandar Kolarov, Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic and goalkeeper Daniele Padelli have all tested positive for coronavirus and will be unavailable for this game.

Injured: Stefano Sensi, Matias Vecino

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Daniele Padelli, Aleksandar Kolarov, Marcelo Brozovic

Meanwhile, Torino manager Marco Giampaolo will be without centre-back Armando Izzo and midfielder Daniele Baselli, who are both nursing injuries and will be unavailable.

Injured: Daniele Baselli, Armando Izzo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Torino Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Christian Eriksen, Arturo Vidal, Ashley Young, Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Torino Predicted XI (4-3-3): Salvatore Sirigu, Mergim Vojvoda, Bremer, Lyanco Vojnovic, Ricardo Rodriguez, Soualiho Meite, Tomas Rincon, Karol Linetty, Sasa Lukic, Simone Verdi, Andrea Belotti

Advertisement

Inter Milan vs Torino Prediction

Inter Milan have not been at their very best in the league this season. Despite heavy investment under the management of Antonio Conte, they have been unable to take advantage of Juventus' deficiencies. Despite having talented players, they have not enjoyed the best of results.

Torino, on the other hand, sit 17th in the league table. Striker Andrea Belotti, often linked with some of the biggest clubs in the world, will be key, alongside players like Tomas Rincon and Karol Linetty.

Inter Milan will be keen to get back to winning ways, and have a better squad on paper than Torino. The home side should be the comfortable favorites for this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Torino

Also Read: Roma vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21