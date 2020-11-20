Roma vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Roma are set to welcome Parma to the Stadio Olimpico in their next Serie A fixture on Sunday.

Roma come into this game on the back of a 3-1 Serie A win over Genoa before the international break. A hattrick from former Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan secured the win for Paulo Fonseca's side. Croatian winger Marko Pjaca scored the goal for Genoa.

Parma, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Fiorentina before the international break at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Despite attacking players like Gervinho and former Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery featuring, the match ended goalless with Parma having no shots on target.

Roma vs Parma Head-to-Head

In 24 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Roma hold the clear advantage. They have won 18 games, lost two and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other in July this year, with Roma beating Parma 2-1. Goals from Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan and French midfielder Jordan Veretout sealed the victory for Roma.

A penalty from Slovakia international Juraj Kucka proved to be the only goal of the game for Parma.

Advertisement

Roma form guide in the Serie A: W-W-D-W-W

Parma form guide in the Serie A: W-L-D-D-D

Roma vs Parma Team News

Roma have a few concerns regarding their squad. Left-back Davide Santon and young midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo are both out to due to injuries, while there are doubts over the availability of Spanish winger Carles Perez and English centre-back Chris Smalling.

Key midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, captain and striker Edin Dzeko, Albanian centre-back Marash Kumbulla and Argentina international Federico Fazio have all tested positive for coronavirus, so it is unlikely that they will be available in time to feature.

Injured: Nicolo Zaniolo, Davide Santon

Doubtful: Carles Perez, Chris Smalling

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Marash Kumbulla, Edin Dzeko, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Federico Fazio

Meanwhile, Parma will be without Danish striker Andreas Cornelius due to an injury. There are doubts regarding whether young Romanian winger Valentin Mihaila will be available or not.

Injured: Andreas Cornelius

Doubtful: Valentin Mihaila

Suspended: None

Roma vs Parma Predicted XI

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pau Lopez, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez, Rick Karsdorp, Amadou Diawara, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola, Pedro, Borja Mayoral, Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Parma Predicted XI (3-5-2): Luigi Sepe, Yordan Osorio, Bruno Alves, Riccardo Gagliolo, Alberto Grassi, Juraj Kucka, Hernani, Jasmin Kurtic, Giuseppe Pezzella, Roberto Inglese, Gervinho

Roma vs Parma Prediction

Roma have enjoyed a good start to their season and lie fourth in the league table. Winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been in fine form, but the absence of players like Lorenzo Pellegrini and Edin Dzeko could weaken Roma significantly.

Advertisement

Parma, on the other hand, have won only one game in their last five. They have some highly experienced players in their ranks like attacker Gervinho and Portugal international Bruno Alves, and those individuals will be key to Parma's form.

O Capitão, our rock at that back ⛰️🚧 https://t.co/AK3lehqdQn — Parma Calcio 1913 (@ParmaCalcio_en) November 17, 2020

Roma will be the favorites to win this game, despite the absence of star players.

Prediction: Roma 1-0 Parma

Also Read: Boca Juniors vs Lanus prediction, preview, team news and more | Argentine Primera Division 2020-21