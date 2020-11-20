Boca Juniors vs Lanus prediction, preview, team news and more | Argentine Primera Division 2020-21

Boca Juniors are set to host Lanus at La Bombonera on Saturday in their next Argentine Primera Division fixture.

Boca Juniors come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Talleres Cordoba on Monday in the Argentine Primera Division.

A goal from midfielder Joel Sonora late in the second half was enough to secure victory for Talleres Cordoba over Boca Juniors, who had forward Agustin Obanda and centre-back Carlos Izquierdoz sent off in the second half.

Lanus, on the other hand, lost 4-2 to Newell's Old Boys last Sunday in the Argentine Primera Division. Goals from centre-back Fabricio Fontanini, winger Sebastian Palacios, centre-back Santiago Gentiletti and former Liverpool and Atletico Madrid attacker Maxi Rodriguez ensured the win for Newell's Old Boys.

A brace from veteran Argentine striker Jose Sand proved only a consolation for Lanus.

Boca Juniors vs Lanus Head-to-Head

In 26 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Boca Juniors hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost eight and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other at the start of the month, with Boca Juniors beating Lanus 2-1.

Goals from former Manchester United and Juventus forward Carlos Tevez and striker Ramon Abila won the game for Boca Juniors. Jose Sand scored the sole goal for Lanus.

Boca Juniors form guide in the Argentine Primera Division: W-W-L

Lanus form guide in the Argentine Primera Division: L-D-L

Boca Juniors vs Lanus Team News

Boca Juniors manager Miguel Angel Russo will be unable to call upon the services of former Benfica and Atletico Madrid midfielder Eduardo Salvio, who is out with an injury. Carlos Izquierdoz and Agustin Obanda are suspended.

Injured: Eduardo Salvio

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Carlos Izquierdoz, Agustin Obanda

Meanwhile, Lanus have a few injury concerns. Defender Nicolas Thaller, centre-back Guillermo Burdisso and right-back Jose Luis Gomez are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Jose Luis Gomez, Guillermo Burdisso, Nicolas Thaller

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Boca Juniors vs Lanus Predicted XI

Boca Juniors Predicted XI (4-3-3): Esteban Andrada, Julio Buffarini, Lisandro Lopez, Carlos Zambrano, Emmanuel Mas, Nicolas Capaldo, Leandro Jara, Carlos Tevez, Gonzalo Maroni, Franco Soldano, Sebastian Villa

Lanus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lautaro Morales, Leonel Di Placido, Ousmane Ndong, Alexis Perez, Braian Aguirre, Facundo Perez, Tomas Belmonte, Lucas Vera, Pedro De la Vega, Jose Sand, Franco Orozco

Boca Juniors vs Lanus Prediction

Boca Juniors have a talented squad, led by the veteran forward Carlos Tevez, who has been in good form. The likes of Sebastian Villa, Mauro Zarate and Ramon Abila could prove to be crucial as well.

Lanus, on the other hand, will rely on the 40-year-old Jose Sand to lead the line. They are yet to win a game in the Argentine Primera Division this season, and would certainly like to rectify that.

Boca Juniors may have lost their last game, but they have enough to beat Lanus at home.

Prediction: Boca Juniors 1-0 Lanus

