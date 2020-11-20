Alaves vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Alaves are set to play hosts to Valencia at the Mendizorroza Stadium on Sunday in a La Liga fixture.

Alaves come into this game following a 1-1 draw against Levante before the international break at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia.

An early goal from former Arsenal and West Ham United attacker Lucas Perez was cancelled out by a goal from Levante left-winger Jose Luis Morales Nogales. Alaves managed to hold on despite having winger Edgar Mendez sent off in the first half.

Valencia, on the other hand, beat Real Madrid 4-1 at the Mestalla 10 days ago.

Three penalties from midfielder Carlos Soler and an own goal from Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane secured the win for Valencia. Veteran French striker Karim Benzema scored the consolation goal for Los Blancos.

Alaves vs Valencia Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Valencia hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost two and drawn two.

Back from international duty! 🇪🇸🌍 pic.twitter.com/kQoe6mbInb — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) November 19, 2020

The two clubs last faced each other in March this year, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from midfielder Dani Parejo, now at Villarreal, for Valencia was cancelled out by a strike from Spanish winger Edgar Mendez.

Advertisement

Alaves form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-D-D

Valencia form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-D-W

Alaves vs Valencia Team News

Alaves manager Pablo Machin will be unable to call upon the services of winger Burgui and midfielder Pere Pons, who are both injured. Winger Edgar Mendez is suspended.

Injured: Burgui, Pere Pons

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Edgar Mendez

Meanwhile, Valencia will be without Netherlands international and former Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, who is out with an injury.

Injured: Jasper Cillessen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Alaves vs Valencia Predicted XI

Alaves Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco, Martin Aguirregabiria, Victor Laguardia, Rodrigo Ely, Ruben Duarte, Jota Peleteiro, Rodrigo Battaglia, Tomas Pina, Luis Rioja, Joselu, Lucas Perez

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech, Daniel Wass, Gabriel Paulista, Hugo Guillamon, Jose Luis Gaya, Yunus Musah, Carlos Soler, Uros Racic, Denis Cheryshev, Lee Kang-in, Maxi Gomez

Alaves vs Valencia Prediction

Alaves lie 15th in the league table, two points and six positions behind Valencia. Despite missing Edgar Mendez, players like Lucas Perez, Joselu and Jota are highly experienced and could prove to be key in this game.

Valencia sold Francis Coquelin, Dani Parejo and Ferran Torres for bargain fees in the summer, followed by letting go of Geoffrey Kondogbia a few days ago to Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement

Manager Javi Gracia has not been dealt an easy hand, and he will count on players like Carlos Soler, Jose Luis Gaya and Maxi Gomez to perform.

A close match could be on the cards. Valencia, in an ideal world, should have been the favorites, but current form could very well mean this game ends in a draw.

Prediction: Alaves 0-0 Valencia

Also Read: Roma vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21