Sheffield United vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Sheffield United are set to host West Ham United at Bramall Lane on Sunday in their next English Premier League fixture.

Sheffield United come into this game on the back of a 4-1 loss to Chelsea two weeks ago at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from striker Tammy Abraham, left-back Ben Chilwell, veteran Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva and Germany international Timo Werner secured the win for Frank Lampard's side. Republic of Ireland international David McGoldrick scored the consolation goal for Sheffield United.

West Ham United, on the other hand, beat Fulham 1-0 two weeks ago at the London Stadium. A late second-half goal from Czech Republic international Tomas Soucek was enough to ensure victory for West Ham.

Sheffield United vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

In five previous encounters between the two sides, Sheffield United hold the clear advantage. They have won three games, lost one and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other in January this year, with Sheffield United beating West Ham United 1-0. Former Swansea City striker and Scotland international Oli McBurnie scored the only goal of the game to seal victory for the Blades.

Sheffield United form guide in the English Premier League: L-D-L-L-L

West Ham United form guide in the English Premier League: W-D-D-L-W

Sheffield United vs West Ham United Team News

Sheffield United have a few injury concerns. Manager Chris Wilder will be unable to call upon the services of Scotland international John Fleck, centre-back Jack O'Connell and French attacker Lys Mousset, who are all out due to injuries.

There are doubts over the availability of young striker Rhian Brewster, left-back Enda Stevens and centre-back John Egan.

Injured: Lys Mousset, John Fleck, Jack O'Connell

Doubtful: Rhian Brewster, Enda Stevens, John Egan

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, West Ham United will be without Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko. Italian centre-back Angelo Ogbonna, midfielder Mark Noble and attacker Michail Antonio are all doubts to feature.

Injured: Andriy Yarmolenko

Doubtful: Michail Antonio, Angelo Ogbonna, Mark Noble

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs West Ham United Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Aaron Ramsdale, Chris Basham, John Egan, Enda Stevens, George Baldock, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, Ethan Ampadu, Max Lowe, David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie

West Ham United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lukasz Fabianski, Fabian Balbuena, Issa Diop, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Arthur Masuaku, Jarrod Bowen, Sebastian Haller, Pablo Fornals

Sheffield United vs West Ham United Prediction

Sheffield United lie at the bottom of the league table, with only one point from their first eight games. After last season's success, the Blades are struggling this time around. Midfielder Sander Berge has been a solid performer, but big-money signing Rhian Brewster is yet to start firing, while the absence of centre-back Jack O'Connell is being felt.

West Ham United, on the other hand, have looked solid under David Moyes. Midfielders Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek have performed well, while attackers like Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen have made their presence known.

Sheffield United are in a problematic position, and will have to find their feet quickly. West Ham United, on current form, will be the favorites.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-2 West Ham United

