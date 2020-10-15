Barnsley vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Barnsley have had a terrible start to the season. Yet to win, the Tykes have claimed just one point from their opening four Championship games.

Supporters of the Yorkshire outfit were unsurprised by the news that boss Gerhard Struber had left the club last week to become to new head coach of US club New York Red Bulls, but nevertheless, they know that his exit will not help matters.

Many would argue that the speculation around Struber leaving Barnsley for the MLS side (after just 11 months at the helm) had affected on-pitch performance but either way, they will not have wanted to have faced a fixture against the table-topping side without a manager.

Bristol City currently have a perfect record in the league, having won all four of their games this season.

They defeated lowly Nottingham Forest last time out and were in scintillating form – something they hope has not been hampered by the international break.

Barnsley vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

Barnsley's record against Bristol City in recent years has been woeful.

Saturday's hosts have failed to beat the Robins in their last nine encounters, their last victory coming in September 2012.

They will be happy that they are playing at Oakwell, given that all of their last eight wins over their counterparts have come on home soil – a run that stretches back to 1994.

Since the turn of the new millennia, Barnsley have beaten Bristol City six times in 30 meetings across all competitions.

It is no surprise then that Bristol City have the most wins historically in encounters between the two clubs, winning 44 of the 97 competitive face-offs ever played – Barnsley coming out victors on 30 occasions.

Barnsley vs Bristol City Team News

Since their last game, Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby has been banned from all forms of football activity for two years after the FA found him guilty of breaching anti-doping regulations – a revelation that caused the Tykes to rip up his contract.

First team coach Adam Murray will take charge of Barnsley on an interim basis and could hand a cameo debut to Callum Brittain following his move from MK Dons earlier this week, although naming him in the starting XI may be a push.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adam Nagy and Diedhiou Famara are unlikely to feature given that they come back to the club from international duty just 24 hours before the game.

Club captain Tomas Kalas is now close to getting back to full fitness from his shoulder injury but City boss Dean Holden admitted he doesn’t know for sure if he will make the cut for Saturday.

However, Callum O’Dowda is set to make the matchday squad in some capacity.

Injured: Liam Walsh, Nathan Baker

Doubtful: Tomas Kalas, Joe Williams, Adam Nagy, Diedhiou Famara

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Barnsley predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jack Walton, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Anderson, Kilian Ludewig, Alex Mowatt, Marcel Ritzmaier, Callum Styles, Luke Thomas, Cauley Woodrow, Conor Chaplin

Bristol City predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Bentley, Zak Vyner, Taylor Moore, Alfie Mawson, Jack Hunt, Jamie Paterson, Tyreeq Bakinson, Andraes Weimann, Tommy Rowe, Chris Martin, Nahki Wells

Barnsley vs Bristol City Prediction

Facing a side with a 100% record isn’t what you want at the best of times but playing them without a manager will just make the task evermore difficult for Barnsley.

Barnsley will take a draw but Bristol won’t accept anything less than a win, which is what they are likely to achieve going by recent form.

Prediction: Barnsley 1-3 Bristol City