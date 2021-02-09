Barnsley vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Barnsley are set to play host to Chelsea on Thursday at Oakwell for the 5th round of the FA Cup.

Barnsley come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Chris Hughton's Nottingham Forest on Saturday in the EFL Championship. Nottingham Forest registered only one shot on target but were able to stop Valerien Ismael's Barnsley from finding the net.

Chelsea, on the other hand, beat Chris Wilder's Sheffield United 2-1 yesterday in the English Premier League. Goals from English midfielder Mason Mount and Italy international Jorginho ensured victory for Thomas Tuchel's side. German centre-back Antonio Rudiger's own goal proved to be a mere consolation for Sheffield United.

Barnsley vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chelsea have won one and lost one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the 3rd round of the EFL Cup, with Chelsea thrashing Barnsley 6-0. A hat-trick from young German forward Kai Havertz and goals from striker Tammy Abraham, midfielder Ross Barkley, now on loan at Aston Villa, and veteran French striker Olivier Giroud sealed the deal for Chelsea.

Barnsley form guide in the EFL Championship: D-D-L-L-L

Chelsea form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-W-D-L

Barnsley vs Chelsea Team News

Barnsley

Barnsley will be without Finnish centre-back Aapo Halme, left-back Ben Williams and defender Liam Kitching. Other than that there are no known injury issues and manager Valerien Ismael is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Ben Williams, Liam Kitching, Aapo Halme

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chelsea

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will be unable to call upon the services of veteran Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva, while there are doubts over the availability of Germany internationals Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, as well as forward Christian Pulisic.

Injured: Thiago Silva

Doubtful: Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jack Walton, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Herbie Kane, Alex Mowatt, Clark Oduor, Dominik Frieser, Cauley Woodrow, Carlton Morris

Chelsea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, N'Golo Kante, Billy Gilmour, Mateo Kovacic, Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Barnsley vs Chelsea Prediction

Barnsley have been one of the better teams in the EFL Championship this season, but they have struggled recently. They are winless in their last five league games, and manager Valerien Ismael will keen to ensure that they get back to winning ways soon.

✅ Tranmere Rovers

✅ Norwich City

❓ Chelsea



We're up for the cup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/PVEGj5vaA0 — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) February 8, 2021

Chelsea, on the other hand, have started a new era under the management of Thomas Tuchel. The German has had a strong start to his tenure at the club, nad has an extremely talented squad to work with.

Chelsea will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Barnsley 0-3 Chelsea

