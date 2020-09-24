Barnsley vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Barnsley had a nightmare against Reading last weekend, falling to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Reading while having two players sent off, though the Tykes will feel that one of those was very unfair.

They are yet to score in the league this season having suffered two defeats in their two opening games.

Coventry City, meanwhile, recorded their first win of the season at home to QPR as the were on the right side of a five-goal flurry, coming out 3-2 victors.

Barnsley haven’t played particularly poorly in their two league games but Coventry will seek to recreate that winning feeling once more and confine them to a third straight loss.

Barnsley vs Coventry City Head-to-head

These two last met in March 2019 in League One when both teams shared a point following a 2-2 draw.

Barnsley have not lost to the Sky Blues on home soil in the league since August 2009, with the Tykes welcoming Coventry to the Oakwell a further five times in League One since then.

Coventry have beaten Barnsley away from home before, coming out 2-1 winners over their opponents in the FA Cup third round in January 2014.

Coventry have won 29 games against Barnsley and have lost 18. There have been 14 draws between the pair since their first meeting in 1920.

Barnsley vs Coventry City Team news

Both Michal Helik and Mads Juel Anderson return from their suspensions after missing the midweek 6-0 League Cup thumping against Chelsea following the red cards they received in last week’s loss to Reading.

Gerhard Struber may opt to rotate a few players with some still feeling tired from the midweek game, although Conor Chaplin may well still line-up against his former employers.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Bambo Diaby

Norwich City loanee Sam McCallum returned to the club this week, although the left-back probably won’t start the game. Otherwise, Mark Robins is expected to name a full strength side following their emphatic win over QPR.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Barnsley predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jack Walton, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Anderson, Kilian Ludewig, Alex Mowatt, Callum Styles, Marcel Ritzmaier, Dominik Friser, Conor Chaplin

Coventry City predicted XI (3-4-3): Marko Marosi, Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Leo Ostigard, Ryan Giles, Jordan Shipley, Gustavo Hamer, Fankaty Dabo, Jamie Allen, Callum O'Hare, Mark Godden

𝘓𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘯 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘪𝘵 and 𝗺𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝗼𝗻 to Saturday! 👊 pic.twitter.com/OiRIwxmFuD — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) September 24, 2020

Both teams will be vying for wins for different reasons going into this one. Barnsley are yet to score but this barren mini-streak surely can’t last for long and they will want to be alert defensively in case they continue to struggle.

Coventry do have the ability to undo the home back line and proved last week how clinical they can be. This one appears set for a stalemate.

Prediction: Barnsley 1-1 Coventry City