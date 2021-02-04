Barnsley vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Barnsley are set to play host to Derby County at Oakwell on Saturday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Barnsley come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Chris Hughton's Nottingham Forest last Saturday at the City Ground. Nottingham Forest recorded only one shot on target, and the likes of Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris were unable to find the net.

Derby County, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Paul Warne's Rotherham United yesterday at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. Second-half goals from centre-back Michael Ihiekwe, striker Michael Smith and young midfielder Ryan Giles ensured victory for Rotherham United.

Barnsley vs Derby County Head-to-Head

In 21 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Derby County hold a slight advantage. They have won eight games, lost six and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Barnsley beating Derby County 2-0. Goals from forward Conor Chaplin and young striker Victor Adeboyejo sealed the deal for Barnsley.

Barnsley form guide in the EFL Championship: D-D-L-L-L

Derby County form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-W-W-L

Barnsley vs Derby County Team News

Barnsley

Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael will be unable to call upon the services of Finnish centre-back Aapo Halme, young defender Liam Kitching and left-back Ben Williams, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Aapo Halme, Liam Kitching, Ben Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Derby County

Meanwhile, Derby County will be without Poland international Krystian Bielik, young forward Jack Stretton, Welsh attacker Tom Lawrence and veteran centre-back Curtis Davies, who are all injured.

Injured: Krystian Bielik, Curtis Davies, Tom Lawrence, Jack Stretton

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

We're all behind you, Krystian 🤍🖤



Wayne Rooney has confirmed that Krystian Bielik has suffered an ACL injury.#DCFC — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) February 3, 2021

Barnsley vs Derby County Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Brad Collins, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Herbie Kane, Alex Mowatt, Callum Styles, Dominik Frieser, Cauley Woodrow, Conor Chaplin

Derby County Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Marshall, Nathan Byrne, Andre Wisdom, Matt Clarke, Lee Buchanan, Max Bird, Louie Sibley, Martyn Waghorn, Jason Knight, Kamil Jozwiak, Colin Kazim-Richards

Barnsley vs Derby County Prediction

Barnsley have been one of the better teams this season in the EFL Championship, but they have struggled of late. Valerien Ismael's side are 12th in the league table, and are winless in their last five league games.

Derby County, on the other hand, have found stability under the management of Wayne Rooney. The Rams, who are 20th in the league table, were busy in January, bringing in players like Teden Mengi, Beni Baningime and Patrick Roberts on loan from Premier League clubs.

Derby County are in good form, but Barnsley will be keen to get back to winning ways. A narrow win could be on the cards for Ismael's side.

Prediction: Barnsley 2-1 Derby County

