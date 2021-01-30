Reports: Liverpool linked with Real Madrid's Eder Militao  

Liverpool have been linked with Real Madrid's Eder Militao, as the club look to find solutions to their centre-back crisis.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been without first-choice centre-back partnership Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for much of the season, with both suffering long-term injuries.

Liverpool have utilised the likes of midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson as centre-backs, with Joel Matip's constant injury issues an additional problem to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Real Madrid assistant manager David Bettoni has admitted that "anything can happen", with Los Blancos having already let go of a few players on loan.

Jurgen Klopp says he wants to sign a centre-back...



But Liverpool's owners won't spend the money 👀 pic.twitter.com/ECCyevtyN0 — Goal (@goal) January 23, 2021

Serbian striker Luka Jovic and Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard have joined Eintracht Frankfurt and Arsenal respectively on loan, with Real Madrid reportedly keen to move Isco and Alvaro Odriozola on as well.

Eder Militao joined Real Madrid from Porto in 2019 for €50 million, but has found his game-time limited at the club.

The Brazil international has made just 25 appearances in all competitions since his move, with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane preferring to utilise Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos as his centre-back pairing.

Liverpool have been linked with various centre-backs in recent weeks, with the likes of Militao, Brighton & Hove Albion's Ben White, Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi and New York Red Bulls' Aaron Long all suggested as potential options.

Militao has also been suggested as a potential option for Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur, who also have Welsh winger Gareth Bale on loan from Real Madrid.

Apart from losing their first-choice centre-back pairing to injuries, Liverpool's summer signings, Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas, Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara and Portuguese attacker Diogo Jota have all missed chunks of this season due to various injuries.

Real Madrid paid a hefty fee to sign Militao, so it remains unlikely that they will let go of him for cheap. However, a loan deal could suit all parties.

The 23-year old has made just five appearances in all competitions this season, and a potential move to Liverpool could result in more game-time. Militao is capable of operating as a right-back or as a defensive midfielder if needed.

Klopp: “It looks like something serious with Joel Matip, it’s an ankle injury”. [@AnfieldWatch]



Liverpool were convinced that they didn’t need a centre-back... but now the situation can change. The board will decide in the next few days after updates about Matip. 🔴 #LFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2021

